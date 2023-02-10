Last-chance Super Bowl TV deal slashes $450 off 55-inch Samsung OLED at Best Buy

The biggest sporting event of the year is just days away, but there’s still time to score a Super Bowl TV deal. And Best Buy is currently the retailer to beat as the electronics specialist continues to slash the prices of some of our favorite models.

Right now, the 55-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $450 saving compared to its regular retail price of $1,899, and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever spotted for this 2022 Samsung TV. If you want something a little bigger, the 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,799 (opens in new tab) — that’s $500 off its full listing price of $2,299.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" S95B OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now with a $450 discount courtesy of Best Buy. This TV delivers best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz.

We’re huge fans of the Samsung S95B OLED, and that’s why it’s earned a space on not just our roundup of the best OLED TVs but also our picks for the best TVs , period. In fact, we’ve recommended this television even at full price, now with a sizeable discount it’s even more desirable.

In our Samsung S95B OLED review, we said: “The innovative Samsung S95B combines Samsung’s consumer electronics know-how with the best aspects of both OLED and quantum dot technology." And we also heavily praised this TV for its audio and gaming performance.

The S95B might be Samsung’s first foray into the world of QD-OLED TVs, but the tech giant has nailed it on the first attempt. You can expect rich and vibrant colors, and there’s also support for HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. However, there are some drawbacks, the impressive brightness comes at the cost of no true blacks. Nevertheless, the overall picture quality is excellent, and this TV also packs powerful 4K upscaling capabilities.

We also love its strong audio performance, which means you won’t have to shell out extra for one of the best soundbars — unless of course audio perfection is something you require. Gamers will also be happy with this Samsung TV as it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, consistently low latency and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s a great pick for gaming on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This Samsung S95B discount is one of the strongest offers we’ve seen in the runup to Super Bowl Sunday, but if you’d like to consider some alternatives before committing to a purchase, be sure to check out our full roundup of the best TV deals available right now.