Killer Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal includes free 512GB storage upgrade and $100 Amazon gift card

Hunting for Samsung Galaxy S23 deals ? Well, there are plenty of retailers to choose from, but Amazon is coming out swinging with a very tempting pre-order deal.

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB/WiFi) for $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab), getting yourself a free storage upgrade and a $50 Amazon gift card.

Have your eye on another model? The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB/WiFi) is $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB/Wifi) is $1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). With either of these phones, you’ll get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, and a $100 Amazon gift card too.

Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade to 256GB for the regular Galaxy S23 and a $50 Amazon gift card.

Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB and a $100 Amazon gift card on Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus pre-orders.

Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB and a $100 Amazon gift card on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-orders.

So, why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 ? Check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on . Samsung’s latest flagship phone has a brighter display, a fast new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a bigger battery. There’s a better selfie camera and a tougher construction, too.

Make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review , too. This is a truly impressive phone with powerful graphical performance, an awesome display and excellent battery life. It’s also the first flagship phone in the U.S. to have a 200MP camera, and it takes incredibly detailed shots from a distance.