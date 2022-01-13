Trending

Killer Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deal: Buy one get one free now

Verizon is offering a BOGO deal on these great Android phones

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro standing next to each other outdoors
(Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, Verizon phone deals have been hot since the start of the holidays. And now Big Red is back with a killer deal that's available today only. 

Currently at Verizon, buy a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you'll get a free Pixel 6 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an unlimited plan. Otherwise, it's one of the best Pixel 6 deals we've seen. 

The Pixel 6 is Google's latest take on Android, featuring a new version of its operating system plus its custom Tensor chip. This chip imbues the Pixel 6 with a host of features including Magic Eraser, which uses AI to delete unwanted objects in photos, and Face Unblur — which uses the Pixel 6's dual cameras to take photos at different speeds then combines them for a clearer image. 

Motion mode, meanwhile, is the opposite of Face Unblur, in that it adds a blur effect to fast-moving objects to give a unique effect. And Live Translate is able to use the power of AI and Google's software to translate conversations accurately in real time. 

In our Pixel 6 review, we were equally impressed by its hardware. It sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution at 90Hz. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a 256GB option is also available. And it's rocking a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP selfie shooter. 

Meanwhile, in our Pixel 6 Pro review we named Google's phone the best value-based flagship you can buy. It sports a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with 3120 x 1440 resolution at 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP main camera. You also get a 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and an 11MP selfie shooter. 

Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.