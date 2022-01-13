Killer Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deal: Buy one get one free now

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, Verizon phone deals have been hot since the start of the holidays. And now Big Red is back with a killer deal that's available today only.

Currently at Verizon, buy a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you'll get a free Pixel 6 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an unlimited plan. Otherwise, it's one of the best Pixel 6 deals we've seen.

Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, buy a Pixel 6 and you'll get another Pixel 6 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an unlimited plan. Plus, you'll get an additional $1,000 off if you switch from a competing carrier.

The Pixel 6 is Google's latest take on Android, featuring a new version of its operating system plus its custom Tensor chip. This chip imbues the Pixel 6 with a host of features including Magic Eraser, which uses AI to delete unwanted objects in photos, and Face Unblur — which uses the Pixel 6's dual cameras to take photos at different speeds then combines them for a clearer image.

Motion mode, meanwhile, is the opposite of Face Unblur, in that it adds a blur effect to fast-moving objects to give a unique effect. And Live Translate is able to use the power of AI and Google's software to translate conversations accurately in real time.

In our Pixel 6 review, we were equally impressed by its hardware. It sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution at 90Hz. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a 256GB option is also available. And it's rocking a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, in our Pixel 6 Pro review we named Google's phone the best value-based flagship you can buy. It sports a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with 3120 x 1440 resolution at 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP main camera. You also get a 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and an 11MP selfie shooter.