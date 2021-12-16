Killer Dell XPS 13 deal takes $240 off — and you'll have it tomorrow

Shopping for some holiday deals ? These laptops make perfect gifts, or a great way to keep yourself entertained (and productive) over the winter months. And you’ll be able to start using them right away — these laptops will be delivered the next business day.

For example, check out this Dell XPS 13 starting at $979 — it’s our pick for the best laptop on the market right now, so it doesn’t get any better than this. Not only will it arrive the next business day (if you order before 3PM ET) it’s on sale for $240 off it’s usual price for the base model. That’s one of the best laptop deals around.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,219 now $979 @ Dell Dell XPS 13: was $1,219 now $979 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and you can get it for just $979 with this killer deal. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It'll arrive the next business day when you order before 3 pm ET.

Inspiron 15 3000: was $479 now $290 @ Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $479 now $290 @ Dell

This is a great budget laptop, with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Intel Core i3 processor. You can save $189 on this laptop right now, and it’ll arrive the next business day when you order before 3 pm ET.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,034 now $861 @ Dell Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,034 now $861 @ Dell

If you want serious graphics power without spending a fortune, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has everything you need. This laptop features a Core i5-11400H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage along with a 120Hz 15.6-inch full HD display. It'll arrive the next business day when you order before 3 pm ET.

The Dell XPS 13 is an amazing laptop — and don’t just take my word for it. The Tom’s Guide team has picked it for the best laptop currently on the market, for several years running. In our Dell XPS 13 review , we loved the beautiful display, keyboard, and impressive performance. As a bonus, the speakers are great, and it has an 11-hour battery life to boot.

Meanwhile, the G15 gaming laptop is impressive in it’s own right. It’s a perfect budget gaming laptop, offering big performance without breaking the bank. And the Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t so shabby either — while it doesn't have the beefiest specs, it’s inexpensive and it’s perfect for work, web browsing and streaming videos.