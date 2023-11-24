I’ve run 5 marathons — here’s the 47 best Black Friday deals for runners

When it comes to the best Black Friday deals, it can be difficult to know what's worth buying, and which deals you should skip. To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked 47 of the best deals for the runner in your life this Black Friday. Whether you're shopping for yourself, or a stocking filler for a loved one, I've got it covered.

My go-to deal this Black Friday would be the Garmin Forerunner 265, which is currently discounted to $394 on Amazon. It's my running watch of the year. That said, I've also found some excellent deals on running apparel, shoes, tech, and accessories this Black Friday. Thank me later.

Apparel

Nike Miler: was $35 now $26 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

This sweat-wicking top is lightweight enough to keep you comfy when the weather heats up, and can easily be layered in the winter. It has a longer body for a flattering fit, and for $26 it's a great price. Use code BLACKFRIDAY to receive the discount.

Hoka Short Sleeve: was $52 now $39 @ HOKA

If you're looking for a lightweight, short sleeve t-shirt, we've found it. This top has a relaxed fit, is lightweight and sweat-wicking, plus for $39, it's a great price.

Nike Fast: was $60 now $27 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

These mid-rise, cropped running leggings are seriously comfortable. They have a drawcord waist, allowing you to pull the leggings tight against your stomach as you move, and drop-in pockets on the legs for your essentials. Plus, at $27, they are a great price.

Nike Storm-FIT Swift: was $150 now $112 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

It doesn't get more protective than this running jacket, with a beautiful oversized fit for layering in the winter, this will keep you warm and dry as the weather changes. It's available in black and white, in a number of different sizes in the Black Friday sale.

Hupana Sports Bra: was $38 now $29 @ HOKA

Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Hupana sports bra. This racerback bra provides medium support, making sure your chest feels supported during exercise. Get yours now while it's $9 cheaper.



Energy Bra High Support: was $58 now $39 @ lululemon

Our fitness editor has run two marathons wearing this bra, and swears by the high-support it offers. You're able to buy your normal bra size, and it has adjustable straps to get a personalized fit. There's also a traditional hook-and-eye clasp to make getting the sweaty bra off that little bit easier, and it's on sale in a number of different sizes. However, this deal is selling out fast.

Brooks Men's Run Visible Short Sleeve: was $75 now $56 @ Amazon

This run shirt is made with a fast sweat-wicking fabric, efficiently keeping you cool and dry on a sweaty run. Made with recycled materials this Brook's top provides 360 visibility to keep you seen and safe when clocking your miles in the dark. Save 25% when you buy today!



Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short: was $68 now $49 @ lululemon

If you're not a cycling shorts kinda person, these are perfect for you. Designed to be lightweight, with wide legs for unrestricted movement, there's a drawcord allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach as you move. Available now in a number of different colorways for $49.

Brooks Men's High Point 7" 2-in-1 Shorts: was $78 now $58 @Amazon

Run in all weather with this pair of Brooks running pants. Made with tear-proof and waterproof material, they are perfect for hitting any overgrown trails. Or benefit from the UPF 30 + sun protection they provide when Summer rolls around. This 25% saving is available in dark blue and black.

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $89 @ lululemon

I've run two marathons wearing these leggings, and they've never let me down. Lightweight and sweat-wicking, you'll never feel overly soggy, with drop-in leg pockets, and a high waistband. For $89, these are a great price, and available in a number of different colors.

Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support: was $108 now $59 @ lululemon

This lululemon sports bra is super-supportive, offering a high level of support for most cup sizes. Plus, with a handy front zip opening, that allows you to get the bra on and off easily, even when sweaty! $59 is a great price for this well-designed bra.

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $59 now $39 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, this tank top is super lightweight and breathable. This shorter length sits on your waistband, so it won’t bunch or ride up during long runs or on race day. Available in a number of different colors and sizes for $39.

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt: was $58 now $29 @ lululemon

Designed for running and training, this lululemon high neck running top is lightweight and breathable when you're on the move. It's sweat-wicking and fast-drying, and it's on sale now for $29 in a number of different colors and sizes.

Down for It All Vest: was $168 now $69 @ lululemon

This vest is perfect for cold weather running, thanks to it's slim fit and it's large drop-in pockets, big enough to store your gloves as you heat up. It's currently on final sale in certain colorways, making it a fantastic deal! However, it's selling out fast, so only a limited number of sizes and colors are still available.

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $39 @ Lululemon

The metal vent t-shirt from Lululemon is a classic - it's lightweight, sweat-wicking, and won't go smelly after a few washes. Designed for running and training, the top has a seamless design, to minimize any annoying chafing as you move. Available now in a number of different colorways, although you'll have to cycle through those available in your size to find the best price.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

$98 is an absolute steal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can flip it around and reverse it, Missy Elliott style, and rock it with the swaggy fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all autumn long. It’s just that comfy.

Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket (women’s): was $269 now $133 @ Patagonia

The Patagonia Storm Racer is an ultra-lightweight, fully waterproof jacket intended for runners and hikers needing rain protection in a pinch. It features an adjustable hood and a double-zipper design for keeping the wet out. Despite three layers of weatherproofing, the jacket weighs just 6 ounces and takes up very little space when packed away. It also looks pretty fresh in teal.

Shoes

Nike Pegasus 40: was $130 now $64 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. For $64, this is a fantastic price for a fantastic shoe.

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $110 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

If you asked me to pick a running shoe to travel to a desert island with, I'd choose the Nike Invincible 3 every time. Sure there are faster shoes, and shoes better designed for running on sand, but this is a bouncy, fun max-cushioned running shoe, perfect for days when you really don't want to run. Plus, at $110, it's a great price.

Hoka Rincon 3: was $125 now $99 @ HOKA

Tackle all your running workouts with the Rincon 3's from HOKA. Whether you are heading out for a speed session, ticking off your easy miles or gearing up on race day, the Rincon will support and propel you on. Not all sizes and colors are available at this price so be sure to check this. Apart from that this pair are all yours for $26 cheaper.

Hoka Clifton 8: was $140 now $111 @ HOKA

Hoka's bread-and-butter running shoe is currently marked down by $29. The Clifton 8 is last year's model, but it's still very highly rated, and is still available in a number of sizes and colorways for both men and women.

Hoka Carbon X 3 Running Shoes: was $199 now $119 @ HOKA

What better time to buy a carbon-plated running shoe than during the Black Friday sales? HOKA is offering a startling $80 off its Carbon X 3 pair that are lightweight, cushioned and grippy. The discount only applies to certain colors and sizes, so we recommend checking before purchase.

Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 22: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 are a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology which are meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet. Save $20 when you scoop a pair up!

Brooks Men's Levitate 5 running shoe: was $150 now $74 @ Amazon

The Levitate 5 running shoes offer an impressive energy return thanks to the lighter DNA AMP midsole technology. The new upper design is meant to have a 'sock-like' fit that will flex and adapt to your strides. This half-price deal is not one to miss!

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24: was $159 now $97 at DICK's Sporting Goods

I am still clocking up the miles in the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 two years on from when I first got a pair. This steadfast pair of running shoes offers a comfortable ride whether you just need a pair of daily sneakers or something that will get you comfortably through your easy miles and longer runs. And you can save 39% when you buy from DICK's, which makes it even sweeter.



Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $128 now $74 @ lululemon

These are lululemon's current-season road running shoes, released in March this year. This is an affordable, comfortable running shoe, best suited for easy miles and up to 10K. At $74, it's a great price.

Blissfeel Trail Running Shoes: was $158 now $79 @ lululemon

These made it onto our list of the best trail running shoes as we loved how grippy they are on uneven terrains, and the firmer midsole for slippy surfaces. At $79, they are a great price, and at the time of writing, they are still available in most sizes, including half sizes.

Adidas Ultraboost 23 running shoe: was $190 now $88 @ Amazon

Save 53% before Black Friday on the Ultraboost 23. The running shoe has insane energy return and boasts a foot-hugging prime knit upper paired with 30% lighter BOOST material to send you soaring during runs. At just $88, the Ultraboost is a must-buy this Black Friday.

Asics GT-2000 10 running shoe: was $130 now $60 @ Amazon

Save 54% right now on the GT-2000 10 iteration. The shoe features rear and forefoot GEL Technology cushioning, FLYTEFOAM Technology and an Asics energetic foam formulation for super bounce as you move. Deal available in men's and women's.

Asics NOVABLAST 3 running shoes: was $140 now $99 @ Amazon

This slick shoe is at its lowest price in 30 days, giving you 21% off for a limited time! Featuring a Jacquard mesh upper, heel stabilizer and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, you get responsive rebound from a "trampoline-inspired" outsole design.

Asics Gel-Kayano 29 LITE-Show running shoe: was $170 now $74 @ Amazon

Save 42% on the Gel-Kayano 29 LITE running shoe during early Black Friday deals. The redesigned external heel counter provides better stability and improves comfort during your stride, and LITETRUSS tech improves medial support and midfoot integrity.

Running watches and fitness trackers

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon [LOWEST PRICE]

Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price match: $329 @ Walmart

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Price check: $739 @ Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 265 is Garmin's mid-level Forerunner, with a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen and some of Garmin's most advanced training metrics. It's a fantastic little watch, and comes in two different sizes - the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265S.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

Best for triathletes: The Garmin Forerunner 965 packs a bright, beautiful OLED display, accurate heart rate and GPS tracking, and excellent integration with the Garmin Connect app. In our review, we said this is the ideal watch to get if you want a premium training watch with a large screen. However, there's no ECG sensor or support for wireless charging.

Garmin Fenix 7S: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

The Fenix 7 is Garmin's top-tier adventure watch, and the smaller version (the 42mm 7S) just dropped to $499 in this early Black Friday deal. This is a great price for the solar edition of the watch, that can use the sun's power to re-charge on the go.

Garmin Epix 2: was $799 now $449 @ Amazon

The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale on Amazon, discounted to $449. The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the slate steel design on the black band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and white titanium models are also on sale, but are slightly more expensive. Don’t hang around — this deal is bound to sell out quickly.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. As well as activity and sleep tracking, it has an ECG sensor, body temperature sensor, and built-in GPS. At $199, it's the cheapest we've seen the tracker go, so grab it while you can.

Earbuds

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds. That means you get a seamless setup, just like with AirPods. You also get killer battery life. The earbuds themselves get 9 hours of playback and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these can't be beaten — not that they aren't great for Android too.

Price check: $149 @ Walmart

Shokz OpenRun: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

These are some of the best bone conducting headphones on the market, allowing you to hear the traffic and other runners when you're training. For $89, you're getting a good pair of headphones for an excellent price today.

Accessories

Packable Trail Hat: was $24 now $19 @ HOKA

This unisex hat is perfect for all weathers - you can fold it away into a pocket when you're not using it, and it'll keep the weather off your face when you need it to. It's still available now in three different colors.

Brooks Base Hat: was $30 now $24 @ Amazon

Looking for a cap to wear on your runs, this is a great unisex option from Brooks. It's lightweight, quick-drying, and adjustable. There are side vents to let out heat and an internal sweat-wicking band. The 20% discount applies to all three colors: black, asphalt and nightlife/asphalt (the reflective option).

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Bottle: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Looking for a stocking filler? This Hydro Flask bottle is excellent, leakproof and will keep cold drinks cold for an entire 24 hours. Grab it while you can.