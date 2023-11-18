I've been buying LG OLED TVs for nearly 10 years — these are the Black Friday deals I'd snap up

Black Friday is fast approaching like Bruce the shark in Jaws . Every time I type those two words, I can hear John Williams' legendary "duunnn dunnn… duuuunnnn duun" in my head. This is an undeniably exhilarating time of year to get amazing deals on cutting edge tech, like the best OLED TVs .

It's no secret that I'm obsessed with organic light-emitting diodes. Hell, I think I love OLEDs more than oxygen at this point. I've almost exclusively bought LG OLED TVs since 2015 (though Philips did briefly seduce me with the joys of Ambilight in its OLED 708 TV ), because of the peerless black levels these televisions produce.

My memory gets hazier by the day, but I'm pretty sure my first LG OLED was the 1080p EG9100. Suffice to say, the South Korean firm has made giant leaps forward with the tech over these past 8 years. I might have been stupid enough to buy the 'real king of TVs' two months before Black Friday — a decision that has cost me $1,000. Thankfully, you won't make such a poorly timed purchase if you choose any of the awesome Black Friday LG OLED TV deals I've picked out below.

LG 77" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $4,196 now $3,499 @ Amazon

Act fast! The LG G3 OLED is the latest entry in LG’s “Gallery Series” of top-tier 4K/120Hz TVs, and this limited time deal won't last for long. This is an astonishing set that hits over 1,300 nits peak brightness in HDR mode, which is all thanks to its pioneering, brightness-boosting Micro Lens Array panel. It's so much more vivid than the likes of last year's LG C2, I'd describe it as a night and day difference — and trust me, I've owned 77-inch versions of both these LG OLEDs. It's obviously a lot of cash, but this baby is hanging on my living room wall as I type this sentence. It's comfortably the best TV I've ever owned.

LG 48" A2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! This 48-inch A2 is exclusive to Best Buy, and it's a great entry point into the wonderful world of OLED display technology. For less than 550 bucks, you're getting a panel that produces perfect black levels, alongside support for Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG. The only slight caveat? It only has HDMI 2.0 sockets, not 2.1. That means it's restricted to signals of 4K/60Hz, so it can't quite squeeze the most out of the current gen-consoles' full display features (like support for 120 fps gaming). Still, seeing as not that many Xbox Series X or PS5 titles actually run above 60 fps, this would still be a brilliant gift for a gaming family member.

LG 42" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,196 now $896 @ Amazon

If you work from home and have a large desk, this 'little' LG is the perfect replacement for one of the best gaming monitors. I used the 42-inch C2 OLED as a monitor for almost a year before upgrading to the 48-inch model, but for most people, I reckon 42-inches is a much more sensible size to replace a traditional PC display. The smallest LG C3 weighs just 22.3 lbs, and sports 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. Its excellent Game Optimiser is packed with frame rate-smoothing features, like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and ALLM. This is a brilliant OLED TV to play the best PC games on.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon

For most people, 55-inches probably remains the sweet spot when it comes to the ideal screen size for a normal sized living room. Like its big brother the C3, the LG B3 OLED still boasts HDMI 2.1 connections that support a 4K signal up to 120Hz. You also get the same Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos features of the more expensive model. The only real area the B3 lags behind the C3 is its α7 AI Processor Gen6 processor, which is less advanced than the chipsets you'll find in either the C3 or G3 models.

LG 48" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,196 now $1,046 @ Amazon

I think this is pretty much the perfect bedroom TV for a hardcore gamer. 48-inches screams 'ideal second TV' size, and when it comes to being PS5 and Xbox Series X-friendly, the LG C3 OLED really can't be beaten. I've talked about this model's gaming pedigree in the 42-inch entry above, and those same fps-smoothing features are obviously present in this panel, too. Hitting 820 nits peak HDR brightness and covering 98.98% of the P3 Gamut coverage scale, the out-of-the box picture on LG's latest mid-range OLED is so good, very little settings tweaks are needed. Though I'd turn off all motion-smoothing features. Obviously.

