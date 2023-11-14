iPad Black Friday deals — 11 must-buy sales I recommend

By Jason England
published

You can save a ton of money on iPads right now

12.9-inch iPad Pro on a table
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Black Friday isn’t even here yet, but it sure feels like it’s already is with prices this low on iPads. Apple’s giant slabs are easily some of the best tablets you can buy, and right now, you can get up to $110 off, or up to £50 off if you’re living in the UK.

These impressive deals include the solid 9th Gen iPad for under $250, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for less than a thousand bucks, and a small but significant $30 saving on the iPad Mini (if you’re getting frustrated waiting for the iPad Mini 7).

So, rather than rant on about how good these tablets are, let’s just get into the deals. But don’t forget, Tom’s Guide is covering all the best Apple Black Friday deals on a regular basis if you want to pick up a pair of AirPods or even an Apple Pencil to go along with your iPad!

Black Friday iPad deals (US)

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This $249 price point is the lowest this tablet has ever been, making now the ideal time to buy it.
Price check: $269 @ Best Buy

View Deal
Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/256GB): was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/256GB): was $479 now $399 @ Amazon
Need more storage than the 64GB capacity? You can increase it to 256GB and get $80 off. Same display, same camera, same processor, but a ton more storage for packing this full of apps and content.

View Deal
Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. 
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | $399 @ B&H Photo

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi/128GB):

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi/128GB): was $899 now $829 @ B&H
In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 11-inch Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. 

View Deal
12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Need a bigger screen for your iPad Pro? This is the one to get with a 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz). All the other specs remain identical to the 11-inch model.

View Deal
Apple iPad Mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

View Deal

Black Friday iPad deals (UK)

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £369 now £319 @ Very

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £369 now £319 @ Very
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This $249 price point is the lowest this tablet has ever been, making now the ideal time to buy it.

View Deal
Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £499 now £449 @ Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £499 now £449 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £699 now £635 @ Very

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £699 now £635 @ Very
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

View Deal
Apple iPad Mini (WiFi/64GB): was £569 now £527 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (WiFi/64GB): was £569 now £527 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi/128GB): was £899 now £839 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi/128GB): was £899 now £839 @ Amazon
In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 11-inch Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. 

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 51 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPad 10th gen
Our Review
1
Restored Apple iPad Air 10.9”...
Walmart
$699.99
View Deal
Apple iPad Air (2022)
(64GB Blue)
Our Review
2
Apple iPad Air (5th...
Amazon
$599
View Deal
Apple iPad mini 6
Our Review
3
UAG Apple iPad mini (6th Gen)...
Target
View Deal
Apple iPad Air (2022)
Our Review
4
Apple iPad Air 2022 64GB in...
Verizon Wireless
View Deal
Apple iPad 10th gen
Our Review
5
Apple 10.2" iPad (9th Gen,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple iPad Air (2022)
Our Review
6
Apple iPad Air 2022
Apple
View Deal
Apple iPad 10th gen
Our Review
7
Recertified - Apple iPad 10th...
Newegg
View Deal
Apple iPad 10th gen
Our Review
8
Apple iPad 10.9" 10th Gen...
Adorama US
View Deal
Apple iPad 10th gen
Our Review
9
Apple iPad Air 10.9” (2020,...
Walmart
$729.99
View Deal
Apple iPad Air (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
10
Apple iPad Air (5th...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.