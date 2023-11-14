iPad Black Friday deals — 11 must-buy sales I recommend

Black Friday isn’t even here yet, but it sure feels like it’s already is with prices this low on iPads. Apple’s giant slabs are easily some of the best tablets you can buy, and right now, you can get up to $110 off, or up to £50 off if you’re living in the UK.

These impressive deals include the solid 9th Gen iPad for under $250 , the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for less than a thousand bucks, and a small but significant $30 saving on the iPad Mini (if you’re getting frustrated waiting for the iPad Mini 7).

So, rather than rant on about how good these tablets are, let’s just get into the deals. But don’t forget, Tom’s Guide is covering all the best Apple Black Friday deals on a regular basis if you want to pick up a pair of AirPods or even an Apple Pencil to go along with your iPad!

Black Friday iPad deals (US)

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This $249 price point is the lowest this tablet has ever been, making now the ideal time to buy it.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/256GB): was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

Need more storage than the 64GB capacity? You can increase it to 256GB and get $80 off. Same display, same camera, same processor, but a ton more storage for packing this full of apps and content.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi/128GB): was $899 now $829 @ B&H

In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 11-inch Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.



12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Need a bigger screen for your iPad Pro? This is the one to get with a 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz). All the other specs remain identical to the 11-inch model.

Apple iPad Mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Black Friday iPad deals (UK)

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £369 now £319 @ Very

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This $249 price point is the lowest this tablet has ever been, making now the ideal time to buy it.

Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £499 now £449 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was £699 now £635 @ Very

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Apple iPad Mini (WiFi/64GB): was £569 now £527 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.