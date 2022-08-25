Intel Gamer Days offers big savings on top gaming laptops — these are the best deals

Intel Gamer Days has arrived, and is offering you the chance to save big on a range of top gaming laptops from the likes of Asus, Dell, HP and more. Gaming laptops can very pretty pricey, so you’ll want to take advantage of the cheap laptop deals in this sale.

There are discounts across a wide range of machines from entry-level hardware to very powerful laptops ideal for playing the biggest games around on the go. One of our favorite deals right now is this Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop on sale for $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab); that's a $300 saving.

It's not just laptops that are on offer right now. Full gaming desktops have also been reduced at a number of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. If you're looking to upgrade your existing setup, Intel gaming hardware has also been reduced including this Intel Core i5 processor which is $90 off (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

If you’re looking to purchase your first gaming laptop, or perhaps upgrade to a full gaming desktop, then the Intel Gamer Days sale is the perfect excuse to level up. Below you’ll find our top picks of the best deals available in this limited time promotion.

Best Intel Gamer Days deal

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop: was $769 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed this Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop by

$170 as part of the Intel Gamer Days sales. It packs a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is a great entry-level pick for anyone looking to play games that aren't too graphically demanding.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Intel Gamer Days deals include the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $150 off at Best Buy. This stylish machine includes a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering some of the best Intel Gamer Day deals, and this saving on a HP Victus gaming laptop is a real scorcher. It packs a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 TI GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It's design is a little bland compared to some of the picks in this roundup, but it's got power where it truly counts.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has reduced this Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop below $1,000 in this epic deal. Slim bezels frame a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, and underneath the slick chassis you'll find an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: was $1,299 now $1,164 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a popular line and gaming laptops, and this model packing a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is currently $135 at Amazon. It also boasts an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to store dozens of games. Plus, the keyboard features built-in RGB lighting, not essential but appreciated all the same.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG gaming desktop: was $1,499 now $1,274 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a gaming desktop, Intel Gamer Days have got plenty of offers for you. Case in point, this $225 saving on a Asus ROG gaming desktop courtesy of Best Buy. Packed into every stylish case, this tower sports an Intel Core i7-12700F processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and two hard drives, 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD.