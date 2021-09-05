Idle Sleep eco-friendly mattress sale: save up to $1,269 for Labor Day

Idle Sleep is here for anyone wanting an eco-friendly mattress for less, offering 30% off the Idle Latex Hybrid for more natural sleep. Thanks to this latest Labor Day mattress sale, the starting price of this popular latex model has dropped to $1,398 (was $1,998), with $1,269 off the split king size. You’ll also get two free memory foam pillows worth $115 with your purchase, and an extended 18-month trial to test your mattress.

If you want the best mattress for your health and one that’s kinder to the planet too, a certified latex mattress is a great choice. The Idle Latex Hybrid is available in two different latex types: dunlop latex (from $1,398) and the more long-lasting talalay latex (from $1,668). It also comes in medium, luxury firm or dual firmness: medium on one side, firm on the other, which is fantastic for couples with different body support needs.

Idle Sleep’s cheapest mattress is also on sale, so you can save up to $855 on the all-foam Idle. A queen costs $695 (was $1,390) if you buy it before the sale ends on 6 September.

Idle Mattress: was from $910 $455 at Idle Sleep

Save up to $855 - The 30cm-deep memory foam Idle Mattress uses five different levels to offer support, comfort and cooling. As a medium firmness mattress, it should be suitable for most sleeping positions. The foam is CertiPUR-US, but if you want a natural material check out the Idle Latex Hybrid below. Warm sleepers should be ok here too, thanks to a three-inch layer of cooling buoyancy foam to aid breathability.View Deal

Idle Latex Hybrid: was from $1,998 $1,398 at Idle Sleep

Save up to $855 - The Idle Latex Hybrid is made from 100% organic cotton and your choice of either dunlop or talalay latex. It’s the better choice for people who want a more eco-friendly mattress. Latex is naturally more durable and long-lasting than other materials too, and it’s cooling, making it suitable for hot sleepers. It’s also packed with Buoyancy Foam, which Idle Sleep claims offers 400% more support than regular foam. You can buy it in medium, luxury firm or dual firmness. View Deal

There’s also a summer sale of up to 50% off sitewide at Idle Sleep, with big savings on accessories ranging from adjustable bed bases to sheet sets and bundles. If you want a memory foam mattress with a higher degree of breathability, all Idle Sleep foam models are 50% off. There’s 30% off hybrids too, and discounts on essentials such as mattress protectors and pillows.

As mentioned above, Idle Sleep offers the longest sleep trial of any mattress in a box we’ve seen yet. You get 18 months to trial your new Idle at home, and if you aren’t happy with it the company offers free returns and a clear refund policy.

Idle Sleep also offers white glove delivery. This is becoming more common among online mattress brands and it’s a good perk if you want your mattress set up for you in your room of choice, and your old one removed.