I found the best Roku Black Friday deals — $29 Roku Stick, $99 Roku TV and more

Black Friday Roku deals are some of the best Black Friday streaming deals you'll see this holiday season. The popular streaming devices are a coveted gift item — whether it's a gift for yourself or someone else.

Right now, the best deals we've spotted are the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29 at Best Buy and the Roku Plus Series QLED TV starting at just $379 at Best Buy. If you want to give your existing TV and upgrade the Streaming Stick 4K can't be beat — it's currently the best streaming device we've ever tested. But if you're ready for a major upgrade to your streaming setup the Plus Series QLED TV is an absolute bargain.

So make sure to check out all the best Black Friday Roku deals below if you need to upgrade your streaming devices, TVs and more this holiday season. And if you're looking for sales on all other tech and products you plan to purchase, make sure to check out our guide to all the top Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday Roku deals today

Best Black Friday Roku device deals

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy

If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We recommend spending up to get the Streaming Stick 4K for just $5 more, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.



If you want an upgrade, you can also snag the Roku Express 4K w/ Voice Remote Pro (was $49 now $34 @ Amazon) for a limited time. This gives your remote a programmable button upgrade over the standard Voice Remote.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

[EDITOR'S CHOICE] If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Roku Ultra: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

Personally, I think you should skip the Ultra and just get the Streaming Stick 4K, especially while the latter is just $29. But if you need the best of the best, the Ultra is the device for you. With better Wi-Fi, slightly improved performance, a rechargeable remote and more, there's no doubt that this is the best Roku device on paper. It's just not the best value for your money in our opinion.

Best Black Friday Roku soundbar deals

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Roku Streambar is great if you want a compact audio solution for your TV that also gives you access to Roku's smart TV user interface. While $99 isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for it, the price is still right if you're looking for a good soundbar without breaking the bank.

Best Black Friday Roku TV deals

Roku Select Series HD Roku TV: starting at $99 @ Best Buy

The Select Series is one of two TV product lines made by Roku, and if you're looking for a dirt cheap TV you could do worse. Starting at $99 for the 24-inch model, the Select Series HD isn't going to blow you away with its resolution. It tops out at 720p unless you get the 40-inch Full HD model, and personally, I'd spend a bit more to get a 4K TV. But you do get Roku's smart TV platform at a bargain price, so if that's all you need then this is the deal for you.

Roku Select Series 4K Roku TV: swas $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select Series 4K models are a bit of an upgrade over their HD counterparts. The 4K models feature HDR 10 Plus/HLG HDR support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and you get four HDMI ports. Starting at just $219 for the 43-inch model, this is one of the best 4K TVs you can get for its price.