I cover deals for a living and these are the 10 best Memorial Day sales right now

I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade now. From Valentine's Day to Black Friday, if there's a good sale out there I'm all over it. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer and while most people flock to the beach or nearby park, the long holiday weekend is also a terrific time for deals.

4K TVs, mattresses, Apple gear — everything's on sale right now. To be honest, it's a little overwhelming. Every retailer claims it's offering the best Memorial Day sales of the season right now, but that's not true. Sure, there are some really good deals out there, but there are also many generic deals that I've already seen earlier in the year or that have been cheaper just a few days ago.

So I've combed through the best deals you can get right now. From our top budget 4K TV to the excellent Apple Watch 8, here are the hottest deals happening right now.

Best Memorial Day Day weekend sales

Char-Broil Grill sale: deals from $147 @ Amazon

I actually hate the summer, but the one thing I look forward to is barbecue season. Right now Amazon is knocking up t o $115 off select Char-Broil grills. The sale includes propane grills, electric grills, and smokers. Grilling accessories are also on sale, so even if you don't need a new grill — there's something for everyone in this sale.

Summer sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Need to restock your summer wardrobe? Amazon is knocking up to 70% off select summer apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $20. It's a pretty big sale that includes deals on Levi's, Gap, Hydro Flask water bottles, adidas, and more.

Tempur-Pedic Cloud Adjustable Pillow: 2-pack for $69 @ Tempur-Pedic

BOGO! I love a good BOGO sale and right now all Tempur-Pedic pillows are buy one, get one free! I own the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow and right now you can get two for $69, which is just insane. (That's typically the price for just one pillow). The pillow uses the Tempur's proprietary blend of materials to offer pressure relief and comfort. I've been using it for over a year and find it offers the perfect balance between firm and soft.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

I love my Apple Watch 8. It's one of the best gadgets I've purchased. It sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been $6 cheaper before, but this is still a killer deal in my eyes.

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Here's a little secret: Nectar mattresses are always on sale. However, it's on retail holidays like Memorial Day that you'll typically find cheaper prices. Nectar's sale is worth calling out because it's our favorite budget mattress that doesn't feel like a budget mattress. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Right now you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $469 now $399 @ LG

Don't wait till the first heat wave to buy your air conditioner. We named the LG DUAL Inverter AC the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses what LG calls a dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $749 @ Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake, and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes. It's now $250 off.

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $899 @ Nectar

I've been sleeping on the Nectar Premier Hybrid for the past month and recommend it 100%. It's part of Nectar's 2023 lineup and uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers (back and side). As someone who weighs 240 lbs., I love that the mattress cradles my body, but it doesn't feel like I'm sagging into the bed. After discount, the twin is $899 (was $1,349), whereas the queen is $1,199 (was $1,799).

