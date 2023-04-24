Hurry! This massive 75-inch LG Mini LED TV is $1,000 off right now

With Memorial Day sales right around the corner, Best Buy is leaning hard into TV sales with some extremely good discounts at the moment.

Case in point? This LG 75-inch QNED 4K TV is on sale for $1,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Regularly this TV sells for $2,499 when it's not on sale, which makes today's TV deal feel like an extra-good value.

(opens in new tab) LG 75" Mini LED QNED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG 83 series offers excellent brightness and picture quality, as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and access to the excellent WebOS 6.0 operating system. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 support, making it a good TV for gamers. Even better, Best Buy just slashed $1,000 off the 75-inch model.

What we like about this TV is its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor that offers improved image upscaling, motion processing and audio output automatically to ensure that you are always getting the best possible picture and sound quality.

Like other awesome LG smart TVs like the LG C2 OLED, this model also comes with WebOS pre-installed. This is a great way to access all the best streaming services and switch between the likes of Netflix and HBO Max in seconds.

There are also four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1, which offer impressive versatility allowing you to plug in multiple devices at once. Plus, for gamers, this TV has a native 120Hz refresh rate, so PS5 and Xbox Series X owners can expect a seamless immersive experience.

Finally, Dolby Vision and Dolby IQ round off an impressive audio-visual package.

Looking for a 75-inch Mini LED TV that ticks all the right boxes but doesn't break the bank? You can't go wrong with this LG QNED TV.