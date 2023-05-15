Hurry! The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV hits new all-time low price

Everybody, listen up. The best TV on the market just crashed to a new all-time low price, and I think it could be the best Memorial Day TV sale of the year.

The LG 65-inch C2 OLED is $1,394 at Woot (opens in new tab) right now. This $1,100 discount brings our favorite TV to its lowest price ever. I highly recommend acting on this deal before it disappears. (By comparison, Amazon (opens in new tab) currently offers the TV for $1,596.)

Want the best TV on the market? You want the C2, and you just need to glance at our LG C2 OLED review to see why.

Simply put, the LG C2 OLED delivers incredible visuals. We saw a peak of 800 nits of brightness during our tests, which is great for an OLED TV. Color accuracy is also a huge success: the LG C2 achieved a Delta-E score of 1.7 and 134.45% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. In practice, everything we viewed on the LG C2 OLED looked fantastic, from to fine details to lightning-fast motion in action movies like Top Gun: Maverick.

The LG C2 is also one of the best gaming TVs on the market. We saw a low lag time of 12.9ms, meaning gameplay is snappy and responsive. There's also a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and you get access to the excellent LG Game Optimizer menu.

The audio performance is impressive given how thin this TV is, and Dolby Atmos support and AI sound help create an immersive soundscape. This TV's audio could be improved by adding one of the best soundbars, but even without it's fine for watching shows and movies.

The LG C2 OLED isn't perfect. We wish there was an ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K TV broadcasts, and it also isn't as bright as the premium LG G2 OLED. However, at $1,394 for the 65-inch model, this is a truly awesome deal. It's the Memorial Day TV sale I recommend most ahead of the event.