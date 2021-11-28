Hurry! Surface Pro 7 is $250 off now in Cyber Monday laptop deal

The Cyber Monday deals are coming in fast, and this is one of the best we’ve seen so far on a laptop.

Right now, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is just $649 at Best Buy , a huge savings of $250. If you’re looking for a great deal on one of the best tablets around, you’re in the right place.

Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $649 @ Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $649 @ Microsoft

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for this great tablet. You’ll get an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM for just $649 (just note that the detachable keyboard is sold separately.) Even compared to the new Surface Pro 8, this tablet holds up and is definitely well worth a purchase.

The Surface Pro 7 is a great choice if you want a device to use for work, study or creative purposes. In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed with its strong performance and beautiful bright 12.3-inch screen.

The USB-C charging port is another great addition, and something that was missing from previous models. This and the lightweight design means it’s easy and convenient to take with you if you’re using it on the go.

The one thing we can knock the device for is its battery life. Lasting a hair below 8 hours in our testing, it’s enough to get you through most of your day but not all of it.

However, the speedy Core i5 performance makes this 2-in-1 tablet worth buying. This Cyber Monday laptop deal won’t be around for long, so we recommend grabbing it while you can.

Be sure to head over to our Cyber Monday laptop deals page for more saving and bookmark our main Cyber Monday deals hub for big sales on every category.