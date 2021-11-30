Hurry! SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is over 50% off right now

If you’ve been waiting for a deal on storage to pop up among the best Cyber Monday deals we've found, well here's one that's still up for grabs. External SSD drives provide fast data transfers and are more rugged and durable than external hard drives.

Right now you can get the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for just $119 on Amazon, which is down from $249. So you'll save an amazing 52%. This is the lowest price we've ever seen. Higher capacities are also on sale, with even more savings.

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD that's on sale at Amazon is the second generation of this drive. It doubles its performance over the previous generation with a zippy NVMe solid state drive that has up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. The USB-C connectivity has been upgraded to USB 3.2 Gen 2.

The second generation SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD that's on sale at Amazon keeps the same basic design as its predecessor but dramatically improves the internal components. The case remains grippy and solid, with a convenient Caribner loop at top for flexible portability options. The rugged design means the drive has up to a 2 meter drop protection and carries IP55 water and dust resistance.

Need more storage? The 2TB version is on sale for 50% off, now $229 down from $459 at Amazon.

