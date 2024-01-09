Hurry! One of our favorite Keurig coffee makers is only $69 at Walmart

Who doesn’t love a cup of coffee to get prepared for the day? And having one of the best coffee makers in your home and ready to go just makes the process that much easier. It's even better when you can save money in the process.

Right now, the Keurig K-Cafe Essential Coffee Maker is just $69 at Walmart. This Essential version of one of the best Keurig coffee maker we’ve tested allows you to enjoy coffees, lattes and cappuccinos at a fraction of coffeehouse prices at home. It’s a welcome treat for those looking for great coffee on a budget, and boasts a smaller footprint than the standard Keurig K-Cafe machine.

Keurig K-Cafe Essential Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @Walmart

Enjoy fresh coffee at home without breaking the bank with this compact coffee maker that pours out an 8, 10 or 12-ounce cup at the press of a button. On the left of the K-Cafe is a 60-ounce water reservoir with a handle on it for filling from a sink or pitcher. It has a latte and cappuccino option, but in keeping with the lineage of Keurig, the K-Cafe can only use K-Cup branded pods for its coffee, tea, and hot cocoa that you'll have to purchase separately.

In under one minute you can enjoy a coffee in three easy steps: brew, froth and enjoy. The coffee machine is simple to use, and best of all, easy to clean. This compact coffee maker saves space and sits perfectly in smaller kitchens or home offices — there’s no need to worry that it'll clutter your countertop. And weighing in at 6.5 lb, it’s easy to move around.

It’s simple to brew an 8, 10 or 12-ounce cup with the press of a button using the plentiful 42-ounce removable water reserve. And if you prefer extra depth to your coffee, boost the flavor by pressing the SHOT button for extra punch.

What sets this coffee maker apart is the added luxury of a built-in milk frother, positioned to the side of the machine. You can finish your coffee with a flourish of foaming milk or a non-dairy alternative — both work equally as well. Whatever you choose, using the milk frother adds to the fun of being your own barista.

As an extra bonus, this coffee maker is energy efficient and turns off five minutes after brewing the last coffee. So, if you want an excellent coffee machine at $30 off the regular price, I'd suggest moving fast to take advantage of this offer.