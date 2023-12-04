Hurry! My favorite Fitbit fitness tracker is just $79 for the holidays

Hate wearing a fitness tracker on your wrist? Me too. That's why the diminutive Fitbit Inspire 3 is my go-to tracker of choice (and also our favorite cheap fitness tracker in 2023). Petite size aside, it's packed with plenty of useful health monitoring tech and features. It's also 20% off ahead of the holidays, making the Inspire 3 a fab gift.

Available in a variety of band colors, including black, orange and lilac, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale from Best Buy for $79, marked down from $99. You can also score this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 3 from Fitbit directly.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is already our favorite budget fitness tracker in 2023. Subtract another $20 and it's an even more tempting buy. We love it for its small size, bright and colorful touchscreen, excellent battery life and expansive suite of sleep, wellness and workout monitoring features.

I've been wearing mine for five months and use it to track bike rides and my daily walks and hikes with my dog, Belvedere. I also try to wear it to bed as often as possible to tap into Fitbit's sleep data, which provides analysis of sleep stages and overall restfulness.

With a design that more resembles an oversized rubber Livestrong band than a standard fitness tracker, the Inspire 3 is easily the comfiest wrist wearable I've encountered.

The importance of this can't be understated: While having the latest, greatest sensors and features is nice, comfort matters most. After all, what good is a fitness-tracking device that's never worn?

