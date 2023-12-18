Hurry! Motorola Razr now $400 off at Boost Mobile

December is known for its epic cell phone deals and we've just found a killer deal on a foldable phone and data plan.

For a limited time, Boost Mobile is offering the Motorola Razr for just $199. That's $400 off and one of the best deals we've seen on this phone. Additionally, Boost Mobile offers its 5G unlimited plan for just $60/month, which makes this a great value-based bundle.

Motorola Razr: was $599 now $199 @ Boost Mobile

The Motorola Razr is a solid foldable phone that won't break the bank. In our Motorola Razr review, we said its an excellent alternative to the pricier Motorola Razr+. We also love its long battery life (10 hours and 48 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr features a 6.9-inch OLED 144Hz inner display, 1.5-inch OLED 120Hz outer display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. There's also a 64MP main (f/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera. Boost Mobile's 5G plan costs $60/month and includes unlimited talk, text, data, and 30GB mobile hotspot.

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. As a result, it uses the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Dish towers for cell service.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr is a reliable budget phone. It costs $300 less than the Motorola Razr+ and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. In our Motorola Razr review, we said it packs enough value where we don't mind giving up an external display or a more powerful chipset for the more wallet-friendly Motorola Razr.

As a reminder, Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.