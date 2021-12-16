Hurry! Get the Magic Bullet blender for just $15 right now on Walmart

Looking for a super-inexpensive blender to make delicious smoothies, shakes, and even pasta sauce and guacamole? The Magic Bullet is just what you need.

Right now, the Magic Bullet blender is just $15 on Walmart . You’d usually pay $39 for this blender, so this is a huge saving of over 60% off. It’s one of the best Christmas deals around right now, though you might have to opt for in-store pickup if you want it before Christmas.

Editor's Choice deal: A $15 Magic Bullet is an insane Black Friday deal. Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet holds a spot in our list of best blenders. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

The Magic Bullet blender is dirt cheap right now, but you’re not sacrificing quality in any sense. This blender made our list of the best blenders around, and because of this sale it’s now the cheapest one on the list.

The Magic Bullet comes with plenty of useful attachments, like the to-go cup which lets you enjoy your smoothies on the go, or the microwave cup which is useful for warming up pasta sauce. Each cup is detachable and dishwasher-safe, meaning this device is easy as pie to clean. You can also detach the blades, too, and the small footprint of the Magic Bullet means it doesn’t hog counter space.