Hurry! Best Buy just slashed $100 off this 50-inch Samsung TV

March Madness TV sales are in full motion, meaning retailers are putting some of the most sought-after models on sale for ridiculous prices. So if you've been waiting for the perfect time to snatch one of the best TVs on a killer discount, now's your chance to act.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Samsung 50-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV on sale for $379. That takes $100 off the TV's original price, making this deal one of the most impressive TV deals we've seen this year. Hurry though, as TVs have a tendency of selling out fast and stock is limited.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $479 now $379 @ Best Buy

This model delivers nice blacks and overall solid contrast. It also has low lag time, which makes it a great pick for gamers. You only get two HDMI ports, but otherwise you get 4K resolution, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen OS.

This particular TV model is one of the best Samsung TVs available, and for a good reason too. The Samsung TU7000 is a set that easily rivals some of the best TVs on the market, thanks to its bright LED 4K display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and support for HDR 10 and HDR 10+.

The deal above applies to the 50-inch model, a size that is optimal for any room. And with easy access to the best streaming services including the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and more, you'll always have plenty to watch.

Plus, the Samsung Tyzen operating system offers support for AI-enabled voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can navigate through your new TV with just the sound of your voice. It also features low lag time, making it a great option for gamers. So prepare your PS5, Xbox Series X or the Nintendo Switch OLED and game away.



In our Samsung TU7000 TV review, we were impressed with the incredibly easy setup and the reliable upscaling. And although it offers fewer ports than we would've preferred, overall, this TV delivers solid performance.



Our editor Kate Kozuch concluded that "the Samsung TU7000 TV is worth buying when you can get it on sale. Whether you need a temporary entertainment setup or want to upgrade your current set within a budget, we can overlook some of this TV’s shortcomings."

Overall, this deal is definitely worth considering, especially given that $100 discounts aren't that common around this time of the year. But in case you wanted to browse through more options, make sure to checkout our coverage on other TV deals.