Surprise! Samsung's The Frame QLED TV is $700 off at Best Buy right now

Modern TVs lack that special sophistication, that extra detail with all but a blank screen to grace your home entertainment setup when not in use. But what if you could turn your living room or TV space into a whole new world of wonder with changing art pieces and family photos?

Right now, you can get the 65-inch Samsung The Frame (2024) for $1,299 at Best Buy. That's around 35% off and $700 slashed on one of the best art-deco TVs around.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame : was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy Samsung's The Frame TV 2024 just received its first price cut. The QLED TV features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. The 2024 model features a new dynamic refresh mode, which kicks down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode (to save on energy). In our Samsung The Frame (2024) hands-on, we said the TV looks great in art mode and we also liked that the Samsung Art Store now offers a monthly curation of artwork users can display for free. The TV also features HDR10 Plus support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Amazon Alexa, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

There's so much to love about last year's Samsung The Frame beyond its access to Samsung's Art Store, home to over 3,000 paintings across the eras. It sports a dynamic refresh rate will ensure you keep your energy bill down, plus you can spruce up the experience with added frames to keep the experience always-fresh.

In our review of the Samsung the Frame, we highlighted its excellent value in the face of tons of features. It's also equipped with the One Invisible Connection, a type of box that keeps the TV looking sleek and stylish when attached to the wall.

I wouldn't exactly rank it among the best gaming TVs, but it still provides ample coverage for those looking to get the most out of their PS5 or Xbox Series X (or even the new Nintendo Switch 2). Built on a 120Hz refresh rate with a 9.2 input latency, the Frame has excellent gaming coverage made even better with Samsung's Gaming Portal.

And while The Frame doesn't have quite the best brightness that we tend to like here, sitting at around 431 nits in standard content and 590 nits in HDR, its anti-glare coating makes a major difference. Add to that it's great color handling and you've got one serious display, one that doubles as your own personal art house.

But even if The Frame isn't quite up to your standards, there's tons of deals to nab on various displays set across the massive Best Buy and Walmart sales still ongoing. Get in while the deals are still on.