Hurry! Amazon Black Friday deal offers 3 for 2 on must-play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games

Amazon Black Friday deals always offer an excellent chance to score some of the best gaming releases of the past 12 months for discount prices, and this year is no different. The online retailer is currently running an early deal that's perfect for building out your gaming library.

While stocks last, you can get 3 for 2 on a range of PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games. You can mix and match across formats as well. If you fancy picking up a game on each platform or a combination of two platforms that’s entirely possible. Just remember that the cheapest game selected will be the one that you get for free.

Right now you can get 3 for the price of 2 on a load of must-play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games at Amazon. This promotion includes Call of Duty Vanguard, Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic and Far Cry 6. The cheapest game you select will be the one offered for free.



This offer isn’t just a way for Amazon to shift stock of older releases or poorly review games; far from it. Included in this promotion are some of the biggest and best games of 2021. The newly released Call of Duty Vanguard is included, as is the excellent Guardians of the Galaxy and Ubisoft’s extreme sports romp Riders Republic.

Other well-received 2021 releases in the mix include Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, and Deathloop. Whereas Nintendo Switch players can pick up the likes of Just Dance 2022, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Hot Wheels Unleashed and Hades. In fact, the only downside to this deal is there are so many must-play games included that narrowing your choices down to just three will be tough.

Target is also running the same promotion. Unfortunately, its selection is lacking a lot of the 2021 releases included in the deal at Amazon. But Target has subbed in Madden 22, ideal if you’re a huge football fan.

This promotion certainly won’t be the last Black Friday gaming deal of the year, but it could well be one of the strongest. Stock shortages could become an issue so definitely take advantage of the deal while the majority of titles are still available. Also, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for coverage of all the best Black Friday deals over the next few weeks.