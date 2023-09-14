Huge Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 sale gets you a free storage upgrade — plus a free $100 gift card

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is here, but dollar-off discounts have been tricky to find. Luckily, Amazon is now offering the next-best thing: a free $100 credit that can be spent on anything at Amazon.

Right now you can get select Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus tablets with a free $100 credit at Amazon. Add the tablet to your cart and use the code "PDHMT3LPAACC" at checkout to score this deal. On top of the free credit, Amazon are offering a free storage upgrade, too. Select 256GB model for the Tab S9 or the 512GB model for the S9 Plus to get this free upgrade. Just hurry, as the models with upgraded storage are selling out fast.

Galaxy Tab S9: $100 credit + free storage upgrade @ Amazon

Free storage upgrade + $100 credit! Amazon is offering one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 deals around. You'll get a free storage upgrade. Plus, you get a free $100 credit that can be spent on any future purchase at Amazon.

Galaxy Tab S9: $650 trade-in credit @ Best Buy

Free storage upgrade + $100 gift card! If you have a device to trade-in, check out this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade on any model and a $100 Best Buy gift card.

Samsung's 2023 tablet lineup is very promising. We already think the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the best Android tablets on the market, but things are set to get even better with this generation.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 hands-on review, we appreciated include the Tab S9's gorgeous new 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Also present are a speedier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and improved rear cameras for sharper photos.

If you want more of a good thing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus sports a larger 12.4-inch display, higher RAM and storage and a 8MP ultrawide camera lens.

Both these tablets come included with an S Pen, which is excellent for artists and taking handwritten notes. This version of the S Pen now has a latency of 2.8ms, a raised pressure-sensitive button and an IP68 water resistance rating.

Tablet deals like this don't happen every day, so make sure to snap this one up before it disappears. If you're more of an Apple fan, check out our iPad deals coverage. Plus, the Beats Fit Pro just crashed to $144 — lowest price ever.