Hurry! The Beats Fit Pro just crashed to $144 — lowest price ever

Need some musical motivation? One of our favorite pairs of earbuds has just seen a big price cut that brings them down to their lowest price ever. They're perfect for working out, listening at home or on noisy commutes.

Right now the Beats Fit Pro are $144 at Woot. This is $55 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. (Just for reference, Amazon currently asks $199 for these earbuds.)

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $144 @ Woot

Lowest price: With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best wireless headphones we've tested — and we rank them as the best workout earbuds you can buy. Some of our staff members even like them better than the AirPods Pro 2.

In our Beats Fit Pro review, we found that they offer a comfortable, secure fit, great sound, and strong ANC. You even get Spatial Audio, which creates a 3D soundstage that makes movies and select Apple Music tracks sound more immersive. Our AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro face-off was a very close race in terms of features, sound quality and ANC, which is a credit to the Beats Fit Pro considering they now cost $100 less than the AirPods.

More highlights include the Beats Fit Pro's excellent call quality, thanks to their six built-in microphones and voice accelerometer. Plus, these earbuds last for 6 hours of listening time with ANC on, or up to 30 hours with the included charging case.

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds around, so don't sleep on this deal.