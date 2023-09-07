Huge Best Buy sale slashes up to $750 off laptops — here’s the 7 best deals

Best Buy is currently holding a big sale on laptops. Whether you’re looking for a work machine or a gaming powerhouse, there’s a little something for everybody here. Just hurry — these deals are set to expire tomorrow at 1 a.m. ET.

Need help making a decision? This HP OMEN 16-inch Gaming Laptop is on sale for $949 . It’s a huge $750 off its usual price and comes specced with an Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It's a great machine for the casual or newbie gamer.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Acer Aspire 3 is $379 at Best Buy . It's $220 off and perfect for everyday work, browsing the web, and the occasional PC game.

Best Buy laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a work laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal is for the stylish Steam Blue colorway.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $449 @ Best Buy

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is on sale for $300 off. It comes configured with a 16-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with an LED backlight, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 12GB memory and 512GB storage. One month of Microsoft 365, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and six months of Trend Micro Internet Security come included.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

Need a laptop that stays flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch WUXGA 60Hz display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.49 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thick.

Surface Pro 9: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display (2,880 X 1,920 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-2450M CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere. This config is on sale for $200 off.

HP Omen 16" Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $949 @ Best Buy

This HP Omen 16 laptop has been reduced by $750 at Best Buy, dropping it down to just $949. It features a 16.1-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, bordered by ultra-thin bezels. Underneath the silver casing, you'll find an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an awesome productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.