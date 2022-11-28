Holy cow! Surface Pro 8 is $400 off for Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are popping up everywhere, but this is one of the best we've seen so far. Best Buy has slashed the price of one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market.

Currently the Surface Pro 8 is just $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and is currently $400 off. However, there are discounts across a range of configurations, so you can take your pick of the components you want at a great price.

This deal does not come included with a keyboard, but it's still an incredible price for one of our favorite laptops.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i5: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 8 is a great 2-in-1 device with an Intel Core i5 processor, 13-inch touch screen, 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD. This deal does not come with a keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i7: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The same laptop as above, but with boosted performance. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. This deal does not come with a keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: was $179 now $118 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to grab a type cover to use with your Surface Pro 8, the Signature Keyboard starts at $118 right now at Amazon.

Just to be transparent, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (i5/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) with the Signature Keyboard included. But you can grab the keyboard separately from another retailer like Amazon to save yourself a few bucks.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we loved almost everything about this device. This slate has a large, bright screen, performs everyday tasks like a champ, and has a sharp 5MP webcam to boot.

The device also has some great speakers for a device of this size. These combined with the vibrant screen make watching videos on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a blast.

There are some downsides, though. The battery life on our machine only lasted 9 hours in our testing, which fell short of the 16 hours of battery life Microsoft proposed. We also tried gaming on the device to disappointing results. There is support for attaching an external GPU if you really want to game on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, at least.

All in all, this is an excellent device for work, browsing and streaming, especially if you kit it out with the Signature Keyboard. Now that it's fallen to this price, it's practically a no-brainer deal in our eyes.

If you're still looking for your perfect laptop, check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals coverage — and look at our Cyber Monday deals page for the best sales across all categories.