Get the Echo Show 5 with a smart light bulb for 63% off in this early Black Friday deal

We still have a few weeks to go until Black Friday but I’ve just come across the perfect deal for those looking to build their ultimate smart home from scratch.

Plenty of Amazon devices including a few of the best smart displays are already on sale, but right now you can get an Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and a Sengled smart light bulb for $40 on Amazon with this bundle.

While it was only released a few months ago, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is already down to close to its lowest price yet at $40. However, this deal also includes a smart bulb for the same price and if you haven’t heard of Sengled yet, don’t worry, as its light bulbs are featured in our best smart lights guide.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) + Sengled Smart Light Bulb: was $110 now $40 @ Amazon The perfect starter set for a smart home, this bundle combines an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with a smart light bulb from Sengled. The Echo Show 5 lets you watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls as well as control your new Sengled smart bulb. This third-gen smart display and colored smart bulb are on sale for $40, which is a huge 63% off.

Even though we haven’t yet gotten around to reviewing the latest generation of the Echo Show 5, in our Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review, we praised the device’s cute, compact design and decent sound despite its small size. The new model adds even deeper bass, clearer sound and has curved edges for a more modern look.

As the Sengled smart bulb in this bundle and the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) both include Matter support, getting both of them set up and connected to your home network is even faster. Also, you have your pick of colors when it comes to which Echo Show 5 you get as besides Charcoal, this bundle is also available with a Glacier White or Cloud Blue smart display.

The Echo Show 5 is a great little stocking stuffer, especially for those that want to replace their bedside alarm clock with something more modern. The free smart bulb is just icing on the cake at this price but it could be perfect for anyone looking to build out a smart home from scratch.