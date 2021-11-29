Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $27 in this Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is coming to a close but there’s still time to take advantage of some amazing deals. If you’re into video games, this is the absolute best time to buy the year’s biggest hits at reduced prices. One such sale is none other than Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Presently, Best Buy is selling Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PS4 for $27. Best Buy is also selling Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox One for $27. This saves you $32 dollars off the original $59 price. If this were a single game, that discount would be impressive on its own. Considering that you’re getting three games for less than $10 each is an absolute steal — especially for what many consider one of the best trilogies in all of science fiction.

Note that Amazon no longer has Mass Effect Legendary Edition in stock. It's possible Best Buy will also run out soon so you'd better act fast before it's too late.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains three of Bioware's best games. Featuring enhanced graphics, smooth frame rates and almost all of the games' previously-released DLC, this is one of the best Cyber Monday game sales you'll find. Playable on both PS4 and PS5.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is optimized for 4K televisions and runs at a buttery smooth 60 frames per second. It is playable on last-gen (PS4, Xbox One) and current-gen (PS5, Xbox Series X) consoles. With the exception of Mass Effect 1’s Pinnacle Station DLC, you’ll find each of the three games’ respective downloadable content and add-ons in this collection. This includes the fan-favorite Shadow Broker DLC from Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3’s Citadel DLC.

As Phones Editor, Jordan Palmer, said in our Mass Effect Legendary Edition review: “Mass Effect is one of the most influential game series of our time. The original trilogy holds a truly mythic status amongst its fans.” Replaying the games myself, I couldn’t agree more. As silly as it may sound to those who’ve never played the trilogy, playing the games is an epic experience. You not only feel connected to the realistic characters you meet along the journey but also feel that the world continues with or without your involvement. These titles represent Bioware at its very best.

If you’ve somehow never played the classic trilogy, you should do yourself a favor and snag this up. Those who’ve been here before should also consider revisiting this strange but beautiful video game world. Even after so many years, Mass Effect remains a watershed moment in gaming.