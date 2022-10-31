Find (almost) every Lego set under the sun at a discount

If there’s any one hobby toy that never goes out of style — for kids or for adults — you know it’d have to be Lego. That’s in large part thanks to sets recreating hit franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars and Super Mario, among others. Now, with Christmas on the horizon, Amazon has delivered a holiday surprise early this year with discounts on dozens of LEGO sets (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime members.

Whether you’re a fan of the recent Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series, looking for the best Mario experience away from screens or riding high on the adrenaline of racing season — there’s something for everyone here. So much so that it can be hard to choose, which is why we’ve pulled together our favourite picks of the bunch for you to consider below.

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Super Heroes – The Guardians’ Ship | AU$249.99 AU$169.95 (opens in new tab) (save AU$80) Whether starring in their own films, stealing scenes in the Avengers movies or saving Christmas (opens in new tab), the Guardians have been on one hell of a run. That goes a long way to helping this hot Lego set stand out, with the AU$80 saving here sweetening the deal even further.

There’s been some hits and some misses where Marvel movies are concerned, but one definite mainstay in the hit category has to be the Guardians of the Galaxy series. With this mammoth 1,901-piece set, you not only get to build your very own version of the Guardians’ eye-catching spaceship but also add a handful of Lego minifigures from the series to your collection. You’ll find even Avenger and Asgardian god Thor tagging along for the ride!

(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter – Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office | AU$129.99 AU$89.95 (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) Harry Potter offers no shortage of magical locations, but odds are very few will look as perfect via Lego re-creation than this beautiful set. Your Amazon Prime membership will land you a 31% discount on this beast, or a total AU$40 saving on what would make a great Christmas gift for the witch or wizard in your family.

Try as you might, there’s no denying the Harry Potter films have a magical quality to them even over a decade after the last film’s release. The series also happens to lend itself extraordinarily well to Lego sets, offering some of the more beautiful, display-friendly sets in the whole Lego catalogue. This 654-piece set might well be the best of the bunch, with four levels, fun hidden features and eight minifigures including Harry Potter himself. If you’re a series fan, go grab this one while it lasts.

(opens in new tab) Lego Disney Princess – The Ice Castle | AU$349.99 AU$209.95 (opens in new tab) (save AU$140) Maybe you’ve finally managed to get ‘Let It Go’ out of your head, but you’ll struggle to let go of this kind of saving on the Ice Castle from 2013’s Frozen. For such a gorgeous set that Disney fans will love, a discount of 40% and AU$140 in savings is well worth the cost of inviting the tune of ‘Let It Go’ back into your life.

The Lego Disney Princess line doesn’t suffer from any shortage of top quality sets, with The Little Mermaid and Cinderella among the nostalgic hits granted gorgeous Lego editions with attractive discounts in this sale. But the Ice Castle leads them all in almost every category. At 1,709-pieces and measuring over 65 cm when fully built, value alone would get this over the line – the fact that it’s visually stunning is simply an added bonus.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: Mandalorian – The Razor Crest | AU$199.99 AU$119.95 (opens in new tab) (save AU$80) While we wait for Season 3 (opens in new tab) to finally release, this hot deal on The Mandalorian’s true star in The Razor Crest is a great opportunity to dive back into the world of the hit Disney Plus series. Here you’ll find it benefiting from a 40% discount, slashing AU$80 off the price of this brilliant Lego set.

It’s often a struggle to find some of the more complex Lego sets at price points less than AU$150, which helps make this deal on the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest stand out. Of course, the savings alone aren’t all there is to love here. Inside the box you’ll find 1,023-pieces ready to help you craft the Mandalorian’s ship, which measures 38 cm when fully built. Add in five minifigures including the titular Mandalorian and his companion in Baby Yoda (or Grogu, if you prefer) and you’ve got a hit on your hands!