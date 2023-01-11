Early Super Bowl TV deal — snag this huge LG 70-inch 4K TV for just $699

Super Bowl TV deals are ramping up as the NFL playoffs begin this weekend. Naturally, this is good news if you’re looking to upgrade your viewing setup ahead of the biggest football game. And right now Best Buy is offering some of the best pre-Super Bowl discounts around.

For a limited time, this 70-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV is on sale for $699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a savings of $200 compared to its regular list price of $899. This isn’t just one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can score right now, but one of the best TV deals, full stop.

(opens in new tab) LG 70" 75UQA NanoCell 4K Smart TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Best Buy is offering a very big TV for (relatively) little money. This 70-inch LG NanoCell model packs a full 4K Ultra-HD panel and a Gen 5 processor for upscaling even non-HD content. It also boasts a dedicated Game Optimizer as well as all the Smart TV features you'd expect such as easy access to streaming services and a web browser.

This massive LG TV comes with a high-quality 4K panel that allows Ultra-HD content to shine in stunning detail. But even when you’re watching non-HD content things will still look better than ever thanks to the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor which upscales images and enhances sound.

Taking advantage of LG’s NanoCell technology this TV offers consistently vivid colors and deep blacks. It’s also a full-featured Smart TV that gives you out-of-the-box access to all the best streaming services. From Netflix to HBO Max, your favorite content will be just a few clicks away. And if you’re looking for something new to watch, this TV comes with three months of Apple TV Plus completely free. That’s a well-timed bonus as the service’s January slate is pretty strong.

Gamers will also appreciate the Game optimizer mode which automatically adjusts relevant settings for the best-looking and smoothest gameplay experience possible. Although, with a 60Hz refresh rate this LG TV isn’t primed to take full advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. But it’s nevertheless a worthwhile pick for players on a strict budget.

Super Bowl TV deals will run for the next several weeks, but we likely won’t see a bigger TV at a cheaper price. So, if size really does matter to you, head over to Best Buy while this deal is still available. Alternatively, if you want something with more premium features our roundup of the best OLED TVs is a great place to start.