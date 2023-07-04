Early Prime Day deal drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to new lowest price ever

Prime Day is just one week away, but Amazon isn’t waiting any longer to start discounting its own products and devices. And the online retailer has just dropped our favorite Fire TV streaming device down to a new all-time low price.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $24 at Amazon . That’s a total saving of $30 and the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this streaming stick. Alternatively, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $22 at Amazon , but considering the relatively small price difference, we’d advise springing for the Max model as it offers improved performance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Amazon has dropped this excellent streaming stick down to a new lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's down to just $22 in this early Amazon Prime Day sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our favorite model in the Fire TV Stick range, and it's also one of the best streaming devices you can buy, full-stop. It offers high-quality 4K HDR streaming and easy access to all the best streaming services, all within a slim profile that can be easily hidden behind your television.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review , we praised the streaming device for its gorgeous 4K HDR content and impressively speedy performance. Even better, in addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that isn't offered by many other streaming devices at this price point.

Don't forget about the Alexa Voice Remote either. During our testing, we found the voice-search functionality could be a little spotty, but being able to navigate streaming service menus with just your voice remains very convenient. Just be aware that on occasion you might need to bark your instructions into the remote in order for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to register your request.

Amazon is currently discounting loads of its own devices ahead of Prime Day, from 4K Fire TVs to Ring Indoor Cameras, a wide variety of tech is on sale. But this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal is arguably the retailer's strongest discount so far, and it may not stick around too long so secure yours as soon as possible.