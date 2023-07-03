Early Prime Day sale slashes prices of Fire TV, Ring and more — here’s the deals I’d buy and skip

In the lead up to Prime Day Deals, a huge range of Amazon's devices are being slashed in price. However, not all of them are hitting historic price lows — so if you can wait, it's best to avoid some deals for now and see if they receive deeper discounts on Prime Day itself.

Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon

Request invite! This is an awesome deal for a 43" 4K TV, but you have to request an invite to purchase it on Prime Day. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $309 @ Amazon

Lowest price: If you can't score an invitation to buy the $99 Fire TV Omni, this 4-Series TV is on sale for its lowest price ever right now. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they still offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Hisense 58” U6HF 4K TV: was $599 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price: This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. This affordable Hisense TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HDR10+ as well as Alexa voice controls. It’s also a good budget set for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, although it only runs at 60Hz.

Amazon 75" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $879 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Prime members can score Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV for $879 right now, its lowest price ever. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to a new lowest price ever. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and a semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

Skip for now: The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. The Amazon Echo Buds 2 offer good value for money at $64 for Prime members, but their lowest price ever is $49.

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Skip: The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact, plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear, and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet or Echo device. It's on sale for $49 right now, but its lowest price ever is $39.

Ring Peephole Cam: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Skip: If you want to make your front door smart, this is the way to do it. The Peephole cam replaces you normal peephole, and lets you see and talk to visitors on your smartphone or tablet. The lowest price ever for the Ring Peephole Cam is $69.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen): was $269 now $169 @ Amazon

Skip: Want Alexa in your glasses? The Echo Frames let you make calls, listen to music and use Alexa skills hands-free. They're tempting at $100 off, but the lowest price ever for the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) is $129.

Eero Pro 6E (three-pack): was $699 now $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The eero Pro 6E can cover up to 6,000 sq ft homes with a strong Wi-Fi connection and can support more than 100 connected devices at the same time. With Wi-Fi 6E on board, you can get speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps, but this mesh router also has a 2.5G Ethernet port for those with multi-gig plans. Plus, the eero Pro 6E can work as a smart home hub thanks to its built-in Zigbee radio.

Eero Pro 6 (two-pack) was $399 now $224 @ Amazon

Lowest price: This early Prime Day deal sees the Eero Pro 6 (two-pack) crash to just $224, its lowest price ever. This mesh router setup will cover up to 3,500 square feet and help eliminate dead zones and areas of poor coverage throughout your home. The Eero Pro 6 is also extremely simple to set up, taking less than 15 minutes in our tests.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB): was $189 now $89 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The 64GB/ad-supported model of the Fire HD 10 Tablet is at its lowest price ever right now. With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. This tablet can last for more than 13 hours of battery life and supports USB-C charging.