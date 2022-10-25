Early Black Friday deal: This Windows 11 laptop is just $99 right now

Best Buy Black Friday deals are now live. The electronics retailer isn’t waiting any longer to start discounting hundreds of popular products, and it's currently offering one of the cheapest Windows 11 laptops we’ve ever seen.

Right now, the Lenovo Ideapad 1 14” laptop is on sale for $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $150 discount compared to its full retail price of $249, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this device. It’s not only one of the strongest Black Friday deals of the year so far, but one of the best cheap laptop deals we’ve ever come across.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Ideapad 1 HD laptop: $249 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's current Black Friday deals include $150 off this Lenovo Ideapad laptop with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It's an ideal low-cost pick for everyday use or light work tasks, and thanks to its 10 hours of battery life it's a great device for use on the go as well.

We’ve flagged laptop deals of this quality before, but typically it’s Chromebooks that drop to below $100. A laptop powered by Windows 11 on sale at this price is fairly uncommon, and this Lenovo Ideapad makes a strong case for itself at such a relatively low price point.

The Lenovo Ideapad 1 definitely isn’t a powerhouse laptop, and you’ll need to tolerate some limitations. But considering its price, it’s hard not to be impressed by this machine. It comes sporting a 14-inch HD display, Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC. You won’t be tackling performance-heavy tasks such as video editing, and high-level gaming is certainly out of the question, but if you need a dependable machine for everyday use this Lenovo laptop will do the job without fuss.

This Lenovo laptop is ideal for working on the go with a highly-portable 17.9mm chassis and an overall weight of just 3lbs. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should get you through long journeys without needing to reach for a charger. It also packs a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter, HDMI output for connecting to an additional display and Intel UHD Graphics that can be used for basic photo editing or simple gaming.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and retailers are offering some of the best deals earlier than ever this year. So, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for comprehensive coverage of the sales events across every major retailer. We’ll make sure you don’t miss a must-have saving.