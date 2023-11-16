Don't wait for Black Friday — save $400 on this luxury hybrid mattress right now

Saatva, the brand behind some of the best mattresses in the world right now, has given Tom’s Guide exclusive access to their best ever Black Friday mattress deal . Our exclusive Saatva saving sees $400 off mattress orders of $1,000 and more at Saatva.

This saving is site-wide, including the best-selling Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid. With our exclusive Black Friday sale access, the price of a queen size Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid has dropped to just $1,395, which is even cheaper than previous sale events — making now the best time to buy.

As we explain in our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review , this is a supremely cool and supportive mattress suited to a wide range of sleepers, thanks to its slightly firmer sleep surface. Shipping is free, then you’ll have 365 nights to decide if it’s the right mattress for you and then a lifetime warranty. These are some seriously enticing perks from one of our favorite mattress brands.

Twin XL Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid

Was: from $1,315

Now: from $915 at Saatva

Saving: $400 Summary: Our exclusive Saatva sale sees $400 slashed off of the price of mattress orders worth $1,000 and more. This does mean that a twin size Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid remains $995, as it falls under the $1,000 sale threshold. However, this saving means you can get a twin XL mattress for just $915 — so, ultimately, you get more mattress for your buck. The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is the cheaper of two memory foam mattress models but offers excellent temperature control, sturdy edge support, and has a firmer sleep surface (we rated it 7-5-8 out of 10 for firmness), which is great news for anyone prone to suffering from joint or back pain. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: In our exclusive $400 off sale, a queen size Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is just $1,395, which is $41 cheaper than previous Saatva mattress sales, making now the best time to buy. Mattress purchase includes free shipping, plus white glove delivery , which means that Saatva will deliver, set up, and remove your old mattress and bed frame for free.

Saatva Vs DreamCloud — which memory foam hybrid should you buy?

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid offers excellent motion isolation, sturdy edge-control, lasting temperature regulation and pressure-relieving support for a wide range of sleepers, making this a worthwhile investment. However, even with $400 off, this mattress is still in the upper-mid range price bracket.