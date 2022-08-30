Dell just slashed this Nvidia RTX 3060 gaming laptop by $419

Last week, the Dell clearance sale heavily reduced a trio of powerful Alienware gaming PCs, and now it’s the turn of a well-specced gaming laptop to be seriously slashed in price. Portable gaming hardware can be pretty expensive, so this deal is definitely worth a look.

For a limited time, this Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 is on sale for $1,049 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a saving on $419 compared to its regular price of $1,468. This deal is part of the retailer’s ongoing clearance sale which would suggest that once it's sold out we may not see a repeat of this excellent price. So, if you’re interested in securing this offer head over to the Dell online store without delay.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,468 now $1,049 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Dell G15 gaming laptop has been heavily reduced in the retailer's clearance sale promotion. It packs a AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It also comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a generous selection of ports including USB-C and a HDMI port.

This Dell gaming laptop comes packing some solid specs for its heavily discounted price. Underneath the slick Phantom Grey shell you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM. The 512GB SSD is a little on the small side, but considering the price, some compromises are to be expected. Plus, the amount of storage can always be expanded via an external drive.

Bordered by thin bezels is a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Even better, this laptop is fairly generous when it comes to ports with two USB 2.0 slots, a speedy USB 3.2 port and USB Type-C connector along the edges. You’ll also find a HDMI and ethernet ports, as well as a headphone jack. Windows 11 comes pre-installed to boot, adding even more value to a very nifty gaming laptop overall.

If you’d like to look at some alternatives before committing your cash make sure to browse our round up of the best cheap laptop deals. This includes savings on a range of gaming laptops as well as affordable Chromebooks for everyday tasks, and MacBook deals if you’d rather opt for an Apple machine.