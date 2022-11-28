Hurry! Dell XPS 13 is $350 off for Dell's big Cyber Monday sale

Dell currently has some great Cyber Monday deals, but they will go fast. The manufacturer is slashing the price of its entry-level and premium notebooks by hundreds of dollars.

Whether you’re looking for a reliable work laptop or a powerful portable gaming rig, Dell has everything you need.

Want a laptop for work and everyday use? You can get the XPS 13 for $999 (opens in new tab), which is $350 off its usual price. The Inspiron 16 Plus for $1,499 (opens in new tab) is another solid deal that saves you $500. If you need a gaming laptop, this Alienware x14 is now on sale for $200 off, as is the Alienware m15 R7 for $1,199 (opens in new tab).

Dell products tend to sell out fast so be sure to act quickly if you see something you like. And while we’ll do our best to keep this page updated, you can always search for the product you need on Dell’s site. If a page says an item is out of stock, you can usually find another listing for it on the site.

Without further delay, here are the best Dell laptop deals for Cyber Monday. We’ve also listed some Dell monitors on sale if you need a secondary screen.

Dell Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

(opens in new tab) Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook: was $1,384 now $899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This is a solid Chromebook for businesses. The Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook has an 8th gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also runs on Chrome OS. The large 14-inch display should make it easy to get work done on.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $1,349 now $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 12th gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch display. It's a sleek and powerful laptop for $350 off.

(opens in new tab) Dell Latitude 5520 Laptop: was $2,737 now $1,089 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

If you need a workstation, the Dell Latitude 5520 laptop is a great choice. This configuration features an 11th gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 (vPro) CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 15.6-inch FHD touch display. At $1,648 off, this is practically a steal.

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,549 now $1,149 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is perfect if you want a laptop that doubles as a tablet. This model features a 12th gen Intel Core i7 1260P CPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 16-inch touch display.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,509 now $1,349 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's take on the Surface Pro is a well-equipped 2-in-1 laptop meets tablet. It sports a 13-inch display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. And with $160 off the price, it's now more appealing than ever.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This is one of the most innovative takes on the XPS 13 Dell has made, with it dropping a mechanical trackpad for a virtual glass surface. But it's also packed with some solid specs such as an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space.

Alienware Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Alienware m15 R7 is a gaming monster. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 15.6-inch Nvidia G-Sync supported display.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Alienware x14 was one of our favorite gaming laptops of 2022, making it a fantastic pickup for Cyber Monday. This configuration features a 12th gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch FHD 144Hz display.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $3,429 now $2,999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Alienware x15 R2 packs a 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It also has a 15.6-inch display with Nvidia G-Sync support and a 2ms response time. This one is for serious gamers!

Dell Cyber Monday monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $159 now $129 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The IPS display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75 Hz refresh rate. It also offers two HDMI ports.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $524 now $199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Alienware AW2521HF has a 1ms response time that essentially kills ghosting and blurs. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. The 1080p monitor also boasts a fully customizable lighting system for the ultimate gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $329 now $249 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell is known for its high-quality tech, including monitors. This particular model features a 27-inch 4K display with HDR support. The monitor allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust its height letting you create the perfect setup for your workspace.