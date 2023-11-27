Cyber Monday Amazon deals — I found the 25 best sales under $50 still available

Cyber Monday is here, and there are plenty of sales to be found! You don't need to spend a lot, either, and I'm proving that by finding the top sales at Amazon that cost under $50.

I highly recommend picking up a power bank because once you have one, you'll wonder how you lived without it. The Anker Power Bank 10000 for $15 at Amazon is a super useful device that can keep your phone, tablet or laptop juiced up while you're on the go. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount on one of the best power banks we've tested.

Plus, Amazon's sales on Under Armour from $5 and Adidas from $8 are a great chance to pick up some new workout gear. And don't forget you can score Alexa devices starting from $17 at Amazon right now, too.

There are plenty more sales to be found, so keep scrolling for my top picks.

Amazon Cyber Monday sale — Top deals under $50

Under Armour sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Cyber Monday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $12 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Alexa device sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Amazon is knocking up to 70% off its Alex-powered hardware. With deals from $17 and a free smart bulb with most devices, this sale beats both July and October Prime Day prices. Our top pick is the The Echo Dot with Clock and Smart Bulb for $34. It packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

CRZ YOGA: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 30% off CRZ YOGA apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $17. The sale includes discounts on leggings, fleece sweatshirts, bodysuits, tennis skirts, hoodies, sports bras, and more.

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB MicroSD: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

This roomy 256GB microSD card has dropped to just $17 in this Amazon sale. This is ideal if you need additional storage for a camera or laptop, and it comes with an adaptor or easy file transfer as well.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $18 @ Amazon

Slide into a new pair of Crocs from Amazon at up to 65% off during the retailer's Cyber Monday sale on the famous footwear, which includes deals on all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. Note that Walmart has a similar sale with slightly lower prices on different styles!

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $21 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokemon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. Ni No Kuni is one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

Kasa's smart plugs offer Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which means you can control all sorts of electronics with just the sound of your voice. Alternatively, you can use the free Kasa smart home app to turn on/off lights or create schedules. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? You can also grab a four-pack of AirTags for $79 to get a bigger saving.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The best Roku for most people, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a great upgrade for your TV. It offers an intuitive interface, long Wi-Fi range and Dolby Vision support for the best possible picture. Plus, you can get built-in voice search for finding shows and movies to watch. Save 40% right now.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. This is an especially great deal for athlete because you can prepare a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies effortlessly. Simply add your preferred protein powder, and you're good to go! It can also be used to make tasty pasta sauces and guac.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

Echo Dot 5 with Clock (2022): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Free smart bulb! This beautiful Cloud Blue Echo Dot 5 looks amazing on any surface. With its digital display it can show the latest time, the artist currently playing or provide a perfect egg timer for the kitchen. Behind the fabric-swathed exterior is the full power of the Amazon Alexa smart assistant. This model has now dropped to just $34 in this deal.

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $36 @ Amazon

No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets, and even doorway activity.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review, we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

Skechers Women’s Skech-lite Pro Sneaker: was $64 now $40 @ Amazon

These sneakers are not just cool enough to wear in the office, they’ll keep your feet super-comfortable as you walk the last few miles of your commute. Designed to be lightweight on your feet, Amazon has this shoe on sale in several different colorways right now, so don’t hang around if you’re looking to upgrade your sneakers!

YnM Weighted Blanket: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The YnM weighted blanket is the #1 best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It comes with inner compartments to distribute the weight, ties to connect the blanket to your duvet, and 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton.

PlayStation DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

The PS5 DualSense just dropped down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.