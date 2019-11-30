Save $60 on the Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2, our favorite gaming keyboard

It's very, very rare that a product earns a perfect five stars out of five on Tom's Guide. But it's not impossible, as the Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 demonstrated. This gaming keyboard is very nearly perfect, with a smart key layout, gorgeous rainbow lighting and top-notch Cherry MX switches.

While the gaming keyboard usually retails for $170, you can get it for just $110 this weekend: a $60 savings.

Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2: was $170, now $110 @ Amazon

The Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 is currently the finest gaming keyboard you can buy, featuring an elegant design, comfortable key switches and a full set of discrete media keys. It's usually $170, so $60 off is quite a bargain.View Deal

There's not much to say about the K70 RGB Mk.2, save that it gets everything right. This particular model comes with Cherry MX Speed switches, which have a short key travel for faster responses and less time between keystrokes. Like other K70 models, it's a full-size keyboard, complete with a set of discrete media keys and a volume dial in the upper-right corner.

You can also program macros and customize the lighting to a frankly excessive degree in the iCUE software. Whether you want a beautiful rainbow pattern or a stately solid color, it's easy to customize the K70 to fit your gaming space.

But what's best about the keyboard is that it's an absolute delight to use, whether you're immersing yourself in a single-player adventure, fighting off foes in a multiplayer arena or simply typing away at everyday productivity tasks. The K70 is a beautiful machine that cuts no corners.

In fact, one of my only criticisms of the K70 was how much the keyboard cost. At $110, it's still not exactly cheap, but $60 off is an awful lot cheaper than before. You can use your savings to buy a brand-new PC game and put the device to the test.