This bargain cooling mattress is cheaper than ever in the Independence Day sales

For Independence Day, there's 35% off the Chill mattress from Cocoon by Sealy, plus an extra $25 off via code EXTRA25. This coincides with a drop in MSRP to deliver the lowest price we've ever seen on this model – a queen size costs $674, which is incredible value for this cooling mattress. It's one of the best 4th of July mattress deals we've spotted.

We consider this one of the best mattresses around, and especially if you sleep hot but don't want to spend a small fortune on a specialist cooling mattress. As you'll learn in our full Cocoon Chill review, this mattress really shines when it comes to temperature regulation, thanks to a phase-change cover that responds to your body to keep you comfortably cool all night. What's more remarkable is that this is included for a lower mid-range price, while the rest of the best cooling mattresses are considerably more expensive.

Let's take a closer look at this deal, who it will and won't suit, and what model you should buy instead if you're in the latter camp.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress

Was: was $1,079 (queen size)

Now: $674 with code EXTRA25 Overview: The Cocoon Chill is a medium-firm, cooling mattress from big bed brand Sealy. The headline feature here is the phase-change cover, which regulates body temperature to prevent overheating. It's available in all-foam and hybrid models – we're focusing on the former here, but if you have a slightly bigger budget consider upgrading to the hybrid, as the springs will create space for air to circulate within the mattress, boosting breathability. Even at full price it's far cheaper than most specialist cooling beds. Price history: This is the cheapest price we've recorded on the Cocoon Chill memory foam mattress, by $100 or more based on queen size. The evergreen Cocoon mattress sale knocks 35% off, and our EXTRA25 promo code has also been live for several months now. However, MSRP fluctuates, which means we need to focus on price rather than discount. For the past 16 months or so, queen MSRP has been $1,239 (so $774 with discount) or even $1,389 (which is $874 with discount). The current MSRP os $1,079 means a discounted queen size costs $674. We're not sure how long these new lower ticket prices will stick around for. Extras: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill comes with a 100-night trial. During this time you can make sure it's the right choice for you. It's also backed by a 10-year warranty. Shipping is free, and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set (worth up to $199 total) with your order.

Buy it if...

✅ You struggle with overheating at night: The Cocoon Chill has a cover that's made from phase-change fibers, designed to respond to your body heat to keep you at the perfect temperature all night. In our review period, our testers were impressed with how this cover worked – it slept far cooler than any other all-foam mattress we've slept on. For maximum breathability, you might want to consider upgrading to the hybrid version (also discounted), as the springs create space in the mattress for air to circulate.



✅ You're on a budget: What's especially notable about the Chill is that it sits in the lower mid-range price bracket, while most cooling beds are firmly premium offerings. This mattress punches well above its price tag, especially with the current 4th of July deal.



✅ You don't like the quicksand memory foam feel: Although there is some memory foam in the Chill, you mostly sleep on top of the sleep surface rather than sinking in too far. We found it delivered a comfortable amount of cushioning but was still supportive and easy to change position on.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't sleep hot: The Chill's biggest competitor is the Nectar Memory Foam, which is a similar mattress for almost the same price (queen size is $699, while the Chill is $674), although the Nectar doesn't have that specialist cooling cover. If you don't tend to sleep warm, we'd probably recommend the Nectar over the Chill as we think it's a slightly better mattress overall, with better extras (a full year's trial and forever warranty). Head to our Nectar mattress review for more info.

❌ You want a proper memory foam 'hug': There's a little memory foam in the Chill, but if you're seeking that sink-in, body contouring feel, consider something like the Helix Midnight instead. That one is perfect for side sleepers, and has also dropped to an all-time low price in the 4th of July sales. Find out more in our Helix Midnight mattress review.



❌ You sleep really hot: The Chill offers excellent temperature regulation for the lower mid-range price, but it can't compete with the pricier, specialist models like the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe (also discounted for Independence Day – read more in our Brooklyn Aurora Luxe review). If your main sleep issue is that you overheat at night, consult our best cooling mattress guide for a rundown of our top-rated models.