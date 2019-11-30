Clean up with this great $149 robot vacuum Cyber Monday deal

Walmart's gotten a jump on Cyber Monday deals with this huge sale price on a robot vacuum. It's a great time to buy, as this one will come in handy for vacuuming up the bits of torn wrapping paper (and your upcoming feasts) that hit the floor throughout the holidays.

Right now, Walmart has the Eufy RoboVac 25C for $149, which is $100 off! Free delivery (estimated for Dec. 9) is available as well.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

While we haven't reviewed this RoboVac, we liked the RoboVac11S as a "budget" option, even though that model was more expensive, at $239. And the 25C is better, with greater suction power (1,500 Pa vs 1,300 Pa). It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant as well as EufyHome app support.View Deal

If you've been waiting for the right day to buy a RoboVac, your window has arrived. The Eufy RoboVac 25C — at $100 off, down to $149 — is both a better RoboVac than one of our previous budget picks, but cheaper than that model as well.

Not only does this model support commands via Eufy's app and its on-vac buttons, but Alexa and Google Assistant support mean your voice can also command it around.

We may see a cheaper robot vacuum this season, but we doubt it. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for all the other big sales as they arrive.