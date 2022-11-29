Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gets its first price drop on Cyber Monday

While Cyber Monday deals are winding down, there are still a few good price drops if you know where to look. One such price drop is on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is now $55 at Walmart (opens in new tab). The game usually costs $69, and a $14 price break is pretty respectable on its own. However, Modern Warfare II just came out last month, and it’s been one of the most popular games on the market ever since. As far as Tom’s Guide can tell, this is the first time the game has had a price break of any kind.

There’s more good news, as this Cyber Monday deal covers both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. What’s more, both the PlayStation and Xbox variants are cross-gen, meaning that you can play the title on PS4 and Xbox One in addition to current-gen systems.

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: was $69 now $55 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the latest entry in Activision’s long-running Call of Duty series. Like previous iterations, this year’s game has a single-player campaign and an extensive multiplayer mode. If you’ve enjoyed previous Call of Duty games, this one is a solid bet, if only because most of the multiplayer population will move over to this installment.

On the off chance you’re not familiar with Call of Duty, it’s one of the most popular video game series of all time, having sold more than 425 million copies since its inception in 2003. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the most recent installment in the franchise. Like its predecessors, it features a single-player campaign that draws inspiration from real-world warfare, as well as a multiplayer mode that offers options for both casual and ranked competition.

While $14 isn’t the most generous discount we’ve seen on a big-budget video game this Cyber Monday, it’s pretty remarkable for a game that clearly does not need any help in the sales department. According to the NPD Group (opens in new tab), Modern Warfare II was the bestselling game of October 2022, despite debuting late in the month.

Walmart hasn’t indicated whether this is a Cyber Monday deal specifically, or whether it will continue into Tuesday and beyond. Either way, if you’ve been waiting to pick up Modern Warfare II, now is probably the time to do it, unless you want to try your luck again after Christmas.