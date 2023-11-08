Black Friday laptop sale — these ThinkPads are up to 69% off right now

The Lenovo ThinkPad series offers some of the best Windows laptops for work and everyday computing. If you’ve had your eye on a ThinkPad or want an upgrade from whatever you’re currently using, you’re in luck. Right now, Lenovo is selling many of its ThinkPads at drastically reduced prices as part of its Black Friday deals bonanza.

Parsing through all the ThinkPad models can be intimidating, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the lineup. But it’s not so hard if you know what you need. Want a laptop with plenty of power? Or do you want something thin and light? How about a two-in-one? ThinkPads have every kind of laptop type you can think of — which is one of the reasons they’re so popular.

Below, I’ve listed a handful of ThinkPads currently on sale for over half off. You’ll find each main model Lenovo has, along with explanations of what they offer. We’ll update this page regularly, as Lenovo will no doubt have even better deals as we get closer to Black Friday proper.

Without further ado, here are the best Lenovo ThinkPad sales happening right now on Lenovo’s website.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 Intel: was $3,049 now $944 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad T series is the flagship series of the ThinkPad line, with the T14 Gen 4 being the latest release. This notebook packs a 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200) display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel: was $3,319 now $1,392 @ Lenovo

If you're looking for a thin and light laptop, look no further than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The latest model has a 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200) display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This one is ideal if you're frequently on the road. Read our full review to find out more.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8: was $2,959 now @ $1,271 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is excellent if you want a laptop that also functions as a tablet. This 2-in-1 has a 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200) display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1345U vPro CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Read our full review to find out more.

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4: was $2,509 now $1,459 @ Lenovo

Looking for a powerful workstation? The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 will suit your needs. This rig has a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) OLED display, an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U CPU, 64GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This is a seriously powerful mobile work station.