Black Friday laptop deal: Snag this stellar Windows 11 2-in-1 for $300 off now

Now is one of the best times of the year to buy a new laptop, as retailers are already offering Black Friday deals on notebooks from most major vendors.

If you're searching for a new Windows 11 laptop that can transform into a tablet, Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 is $300 off from Samsung for a limited time. You can get an additional $190 off by trading in a qualifying device, but even without that extra discount this is a great deal.

This 13-inch 2-in-1 packs a Core i7 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. Plus, it ships with Windows 11 installed, making this one of the better Black Friday Samsung deals we've seen so far.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review we celebrated this laptop for its gorgeous 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which delivers vibrant colors, inky blacks, and beautiful contrast between light and shadow. We also appreciated its remarkable 13+ hours of battery life and the packed-in S Pen stylus, which makes taking notes or doodling on the laptop a joy.

As you might expect from a system this thin, there's not a ton of ports. You get 1 Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port, 2 USB-C ports, a microSD reader and a headphone/mic jack, which means you might want to invest in a USB-C to USB-A adapter if you want to use some of your older accessories.

Still, we awarded this laptop 4 out of 5 stars for a reason: it's a powerful, ultraportable 2-in-1 that can last you through a full day of work on a single charge, and the AMOLED display makes everything you do on it look amazing. The packed-in stylus is a nice bonus, and the fact that it now comes with Windows 11 (which is better optimized for touch than Windows 10) makes this a great laptop to buy if you need a 2-in-1 for work or school.

But hurry, this deal is only going to be available through November 18th, so make sure to act quickly — and keep checking our Black Friday laptop deals hub regularly for more great sales.