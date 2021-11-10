Black Friday laptop deal: Grab this HP 15 laptop for just $279 now

This is one of the best times of the year to buy a new laptop, as retailers are already offering Black Friday deals on notebooks from most major vendors.

If you're searching for a new Windows laptop and don't need a lot of power or bells and whistles, Walmart has the HP 15 on sale for just $279. That's nearly $200 off the usual price, making this a great deal on this 15-inch laptop packing a Core i3 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD.

Note that this deal is available to Walmart Plus members as of 3 p.m. ET and it opens up to all as of 7 p.m. ET.

This mainstream laptop is a steal at just $279. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With a Core i3 CPU it won't win any performance contests, but it's one of the least expensive Windows laptops we've seen on sale from any retailer.

This HP 15 in Natural Silver features a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display with a peak advertised brightness of 250 nits. It packs an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage into a 3.7-pound aluminum chassis.

It comes with Windows 10 Home, but Walmart says you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free. And since Microsoft has promised to support Windows 10 through 2025, you don't have to worry about missing out on important patches and security updates.

However, do note that this laptop is advertised as shipping with Windows 10 Home in S mode. S mode is a simplified, streamlined version of Windows 10, but you can always choose to disable S mode and switch to full-blown Windows 10 Home. Just be aware that this is a one-way street: once you disable S mode, you can't turn it back on.

This HP 15 also sports a 720p webcam, a good selection of ports (including both USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI out and microSD card reader), and a quick charging feature that HP claims can get you 50% battery power in 45 minutes. HP claims it can deliver 8.5 to 11 hours of performance before running out of juice, though you may get less if you put it through heavy workloads.

So while you won't be doing a lot of serious gaming on this machine, if you just need a low-powered Windows 10 laptop this HP 15 is on sale at a low, low price. Make sure to check our Black Friday laptop deals hub regularly for more great sales.