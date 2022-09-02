Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 plans and deals in Australia for September 2022

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 has officially launched in Australia, and that means sorting through a number of offers from Australia's biggest carriers and retailers in search of the best plan or deal for you.

Securing its place at the very top of our best foldable phones roundup, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is once again the most premium device in the burgeoning foldables category, offering exceptional multitasking capabilities thanks to its large inner display, Android 12L's handy taskbar, and full S Pen support.

That said, it's far from cheap, starting at AU$2,499 for the 256GB model and topping out at AU$2,999 for the mighty 1TB version. Thankfully, there are some good plans available at launch, meaning you won't have to sell your organs in order to get your hands on Samsung's newest foldable flagship.

Australia's major telcos, including Telstra (opens in new tab), Optus (opens in new tab), Vodafone (opens in new tab) and Woolworths Mobile are all offering the option to pay the handset off over 24 or 36 monthly repayments, meaning you can get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right away without having to pay for it all at once. While a 36-month plan is longer than we would normally recommend, it does seem like the only feasible option for those looking to score this pricey handset while keeping their monthly repayments low.

Below, you'll find the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals you can get today in Australia. Also, make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review for our verdict on the year's most cutting edge foldable.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB/256GB AU$2,499 Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB/512GB AU$2,699 Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB/1TB AU$2,999

Today's best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals

(opens in new tab) BEST OUTRIGHT OPTION: monthly plans and trade-in perks @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Buying the Galaxy Z Fold 4 direct from Samsung certainly has its advantages. For one, you can either buy it outright or even pay it off in monthly instalments over 36 months. Additionally, the Samsung store offers up to an astonishing AU$1,085 in trade-in value for an eligible smartphone, which is simply unbeatable.