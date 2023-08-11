Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals in August 2023

There's a new foldable phone in town and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals can be found everywhere. Unveiled at the last Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the new foldable was released alongside the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The $999 Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a refreshed design, larger external screen, and a faster processor to help set it aside from the competition. New upgrades include larger outer display, gapless design, and camera improvements. Sure, they're iterative changes, but it's just enough to bump it past the Motorola Razr+. In our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we said its collection of small upgrades make it a far more usable foldable phone.

Our favorite deal right now comes from Samsung. Samsung is offering up to $600 off with trade-in, a free storage upgrade, and an exclusive extra $50 off at final checkout.

If you're eager to get Samsung's new foldable, there are many Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals you can get right now. Verizon, Samsung, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers and carriers offering deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Galaxy Z Flip 5: up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 12MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review we said several upgrades like its larger outer display and gapless design make it a more usable phone than predecessors.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + $100 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals right now. Buy your phone at Best Buy and you'll get up to $800 off with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card and one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 when they trade-in an old Galaxy phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering aggressive Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals. Trade-in an old phone and you'll get Samsung's new foldable for free with a new line and Unlimited Plus plan. Meanwhile, existing customers can get the same offer when they trade-in an old phone and are on a qualifying 5G unlimited plan.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: for $999 @ Amazon

Free $150 Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $150 Amazon gift card when you buy your Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Xfinity Mobile and you'll save $1,000 after trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $300 off Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on Go5G, free with trade-in and Go5G Plus, $600 off when you add a new line, or $500 off with trade-in.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Starting price $999 Inner Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080), 22:9 aspect ratio Outer Display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) Refresh rate Up to 120Hz (Inner), 60Hz (Outer) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main (83 ̊ FOV) + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123 ̊ FOV) Selfie camera 10MP F2.2, 85 ̊ FOV Battery 3,700 mAh Size 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59-inches (folded), 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27-inches (unfolded) Weight 6.6oz (187 grams) Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

One of the biggest Galaxy Z Flip 5 upgrades is noticeable right off the bat. The new foldable sports a much larger cover screen. The new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display adds even more utility than before. Whereas the 1.9-inch cover screen of its predecessor was mainly used for quick notifications, the new larger outer display gives you access to full app experiences — in addition to the usual staple of widgets and notifications.

You'll also notice that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a gapless design. It's a stylish change that retains the same 0.27-inch profile as before and helps it match rivals like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr+, both of which sport gapless designs.

It's worth noting that we're smack in the middle of back to school sales season. While there are cheaper phones you can get, retailers are still offering Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals right now and in the days to come. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best discounts.