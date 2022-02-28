Best outdoor furniture sales in March 2022

Spring is less than a month away. As a result, now is the time to shop for outdoor furniture sales. The right outdoor furniture sales can help you save on everything from patio sets to outdoor lighting.

Shopping for out of season items is one of the best ways to save a substantial amount of money. So we're rounding up all of the best outdoor furniture sales you can get right now. Plus, make sure to check out our coverage of the best air conditioner sales available now. That said, we suggest you act fast. The next time we could see prices this cheap might be late summer when clearance sales begin.

Best outdoor furniture sales

Lacoo Patio Outdoor Furniture Set: was $116 now $89 @ Walmart

This 4-piece patio set includes one coffee table, one loveseat, and two armchairs. The table features a removable black tempered glass top, whereas the back and seat of the chairs are woven from synthetic fabrics with many meshes. The material is breathable and easy to wipe clean with a cloth.

Kearney 9' Market Umbrella: was $87 now $54 @ Wayfair

Keep cool all summer long with the Kearney 9' Market Umbrella. It's 62% off at Wayfair and includes free shipping. The umbrella stands 9 feet and is constructed of water, UV, and rust-resistant polyester. It's one the least expensive patio furniture sales you'll find.

Martinique Steel Outdoor Fire Pit: was $62 now $47 @ Wayfair

Perfect for those chilly spring nights, this 26-inch fire pit can be used to create a bonfire in the patio, yard, or garden. It comes with a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and a poker to stoke fire and remove the mesh lid safely.

Costway Bistro Patio Garden Set: was $299 now $129 @ Walmart

This 3-piece outdoor furniture set includes two folding chairs and a glass table. The round table features a tempered glass top, whereas the chairs are foldable and feature built-in arm rests. The set can be used indoors or outdoors.