Best online gift cards to save Christmas

The best online gift cards are inexpensive and capable of arriving in just a matter of hours. They're also practical, allowing the recipient to pick the gift they want while removing the stress and anxiety of buying the wrong thing.

Gift cards will play a bigger role than usual this year, because unlike traditional gifts, online gift cards are not subject to shipping delays or stock shortages. In fact, some online gift cards can be sent within minutes of purchase. So we're rounding up the best online gift card deals you can send in time for Christmas.

Amazon eGift Card: up to $10 back @ Amazon

Purchase select gift cards at Amazon and you'll get up to $10 back. The sale includes cards from Gap, Bath & Body Works, GameStop, and more. Make sure to use the appropriate coupon code during checkout. (The coupon code is listed on each product page). 

Apple: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon

Amazon has an epic deal on Apple gift cards. Spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit on your account. Use coupon "APPLEDIGITAL" at checkout to get this deal. 

Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy

Various retailers offer Apple gift cards, but we're fans of Best Buy's card because the retailer is bundling some epic freebies with their Apple cards. For instance, this $25 card includes three free months of Apple Music, three free months of Apple News Plus and three free months of Apple TV Plus. (For new subscribers only). The freebies are available with all Apple gift cards (physical or digital).  

Adidas: $50 gift card for $40 @ Adidas

Through December 31, Adidas is offering $50 Adidas gift cards for just $40. Pair it with the end-of-year 50% off sale to stretch your dollar the most. 

Avocado Gift Card: from $50 @ Avocado

From pillows and throws to organic mattresses and dog beds, an Avocado gift card gives the recipient an endless array of buying options. Cards can be used at Avocado, Reed+Gwen, and Hass. 

Uber: was $100 now $90 @ Best Buy

Dash around town with this gift card deal at Best Buy. The retailer is offering $100 Uber gift cards for just $90. The offer is valid on $100 cards only. 

Domino's: $7.50 off $50 or more @ Amazon

Enjoy all the pizza you can handle with this online gift card deal at Amazon. Purchase a $50 or larger Domino's gift card and you'll get $7.50 off. Use coupon code "DOMINOS" at checkout to get this deal. 

H&amp;M: spend $50, get $5 @ Best Buy

Buy a $50 or more H&M gift card at Best Buy and you'll get a $5 Best Buy digital gift card for yourself. 

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: first month for $1 @ Microsoft

Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a ton of Xbox games from $9.99/month. However, you can pay just $1 for your first month if you purchase via Microsoft. 

GrubHub eGift Card: from spend $50, get $10 @ Amazon

For those lazy nights when you don't feel like cooking or leaving the house, Amazon offers a GrubHub eGift card deal. Spend $50 or more and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit to your account. Use coupon "GRUBHUB" to get this deal. 

The Children's Place: for $25 @ Best Buy

The Children's Place sells everything from baby clothes to apparel for toddlers. You can purchase $25 eGift card to The Children's Place at Best Buy. 

Nintendo eShop: from $10 @ Newegg

The perfect gift card for Nintendo fans, Newegg has Nintendo eShop gift cards available from $10. 

Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
