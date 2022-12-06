Beats Studio Earbuds are Black Friday cheap at Amazon now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but retailers are still rolling out holiday deals for shoppers. And Amazon just slashed the price on a set of earbuds that serve as an excellent alternative to Apple’s popular AirPods Pro.

Right now, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $50 discount compared to their regular retail price of $149. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve ever spotted, as they dropped to $89 briefly last month, but it’s still a great price for a highly-rated set of wireless earbuds.

The popular Beats Studio Buds have been slashed $50 at Amazon. For less than $100, you get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. These are some of the best AirPods alternatives on the market.

In our Beats Studio Buds review , we labeled it a “surprisingly affordable” option and that was before Amazon dropped the price by almost 35%. We were particularly impressed by the strong active noise cancellation. This is far from a standard feature with earbuds in this price range. Case in point, Apple reserves it for the pricey AirPods Pro models, with the standard AirPods not offering any form of ANC.

The design of the Beats Studio Buds is another positive. These compact buds slot into your ear with minimal fuss and you can select from one of three different tip sizes to ensure a strong fit even when moving around. The IPX4 water and sweat resistance are also appreciated and further help to make these great earbuds for exercise and outdoor use.

There are some drawbacks to these wireless earbuds that should be noted before purchase. The mediocre call quality can be frustrating, and the inability to easily switch between multiple devices makes them less than ideal if you’re constantly switching between a phone, tablet and laptop. However, the Buds succeed where it truly matters, offering an attractive design, solid sound and several premium features.

