Beats Studio 3 headphones are over 50% off now before Black Friday

Amazon is home to some of the best early Black Friday deals, and this Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones deal sounds like music to our ears, at a record-low price.

Right now the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab), that’s a huge 57% saving of $200. This Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones deal applies to a range of different color options. And if Amazon sells out quickly, you can find the headphones for the same record price at Target (opens in new tab)

These wireless headphones have a comfortable fit, powerful bass and a quick charge system that can generate 3 hours of battery in just 10 minutes of charging. With a choice of colors too, this is an enticing deal.

In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a "solid choice" and were particularly impressed with the heavy bass and ease of use when paired with an iPhone, connecting in mere seconds.



While we found the active noise cancellation, in general, to be somewhat lacking, at this price point the Beats Studio 3 should more than hold their own against competitors. With the ANC enabled users can expect a healthy 20 hours of battery life and without ANC a hefty 40 hours. Those who love to listen to music on the way to work will be particularly grateful for the fast fuel technology that lets the headphones charge 3 hours of use in just ten minutes; perfect before you leave the house.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones also impressed us with their crisp call quality and connection range, making them handy to walk and talk with. While not quite on our list of best wireless headphones, this sale price makes for a very tempting deal.



